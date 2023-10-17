Vuyo Dabula has publicly called out a producer on social media for failing to pay him, joining a growing list of actors in the film industry who have faced payment issues

He posted a screenshot of his conversation with the producer and clarified that this was not related to the TV series Uzalo

The response to his post was mixed, with some accusing him of being unprofessional, while others commended him for exposing exploitation in the industry

Vuyo Dabula has had enough of people who want to exploit others in the film industry. The popular South African actor recently headed to his social media page to share a screenshot of his conversation with a producer owing him some money.

Vuyo Dabula has shared screenshots of his chats with a producer owing him some money.

Source: Twitter

Vuyo Dabula exposes producer owing him money

A lot happens behind the scenes of some of our favourite productions. There have been several complaints of creatives being underpaid, sometimes they don't receive the payments at all.

Popular actor Vuyo Dabula has added to the long list of actors and actresses who have aired grievances about not receiving payments. Taking to his Instagram page, the star shared a screenshot of his conversation with a producer who owes him. He made it clear that he was not talking about Uzalo. He wrote:

"In other news guys, this has nothing to do with UZALO but must I mention which production? I invoiced last week Thursday.‍♂️"

Fans weigh in on Vuyo Dabula's post

Vuyo's post received mixed reactions from social media users. Some accused the star of being unprofessional. Others said he did the right thing by exposing people who want to exploit others in the industry.

@vusi_theboss said:

"Aren't you supposed to wait 30 days?"

mamatu_motale added:

"No need to publish good Sir, yes fight for what is due to you, but tread carefully. We don't want you cancelled.❤️❤️"

@djstixx noted:

"Cant be the #Fergusons productions, they have crumbled "

@ronawelile commented:

"It giving unprofessionalism"

@enricoseveriano added:

"Its so unfair that our crafts are not respected and you my King are a Goat and deserve every cent and rand owed to you. As a upcoming producer i feel like all other producers must learn the art of respecting talent."

