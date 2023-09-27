South Africans on social media have shared mixed reactions to the upcoming reality TV show Thokoza Munt'wam , which features sangomas seeking true love in three unique couples

Many expressed frustration, stating that they are tired of reality shows about sangomas and would prefer more constructive programs focused on women's empowerment, technology, education, job assistance, or entrepreneurship

Some critics questioned the need for such shows and their emphasis on love and sangoma culture

South Africans on social media have shared mixed reactions to a new show dubbed Thokoza Munt'wam coming soon. The reality TV show takes viewers through a journey of sangomas trying to find true love.

Fans have shared mixed reactions about the new show 'Thokoza Munt'wam'. Image: @isangoma_seynsuku_zokugcina

Source: Instagram

Thokoza Munt'wam gets mixed reactions from Mzansi

Reality TV lovers are info a treat as a new exciting show is coming this October. According to a post shared by popular entertainment blogger Phil Mphela, Thokoza Munt'wami will look at three different couples who will be on a quest to find true love. The post read:

"Thokoza Munt’wam is a reality show where three couples, each unique in their dynamics, challenges, and love languages, are on the ultimate quest: to balance the spiritual and physical worlds."

Mzansi not feeling new show about sangomas

Social media users said they have had enough of reality television shows about sangomas. People said they now want constructive shows about women's empowerment and technology.

@fntse said:

"Another nonsense show. "

@ThatGuy_Tsholo wrote:

"When you get a bit of clout on Tik Tok someone must get you a show on Mzansi magic/moja love?"

@paballo_maseko added:

"We need more educational shows. Shows about Women who got caught in drug trafficking chasing a “soft life” to motivate these teenage girls to focus on school and being a child."

@reatiledee added:

"How about shows which assist graduates in finding employment, something like The Apprentice. Or maybe shows that assist your average person on how to start a business and the process thereof. We are enough of mjolo issues maan ai."

@Tk4jPatrico said:

"Isn't dating the same across human beings? Is love exclusive to certain people, or is it just a show for money? This sangoma thing is inverted and advertised beyond necessity. the devil must be happy, bcs it has become an all for all. Hai."

