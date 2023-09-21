DJ Zinhle: The Unexpected is back for the third season and will premiere on Saturday, 30 September 2023

In the trailer, DJ Zinhle is heard saying that she dreamt of AKA after his death

Fans and followers of the DJ cannot wait for the first episode of her reality show to air

DJ Zinhle shared on her reality show trailer that she dreamt of the late AKA before he died. Image: @djzinhle

Oh yes, DJ Zinhle's reality show is back with a bang. The Thula Hitmaker shared the trailer of her show online, sharing some details and news on it.

DJ Zinhle says she dreamt of the late AKA

It was announced that the DJ and entrepreneur's show DJ Zinhle: The Unexpected is back for its third instalment.

The show is set to premiere on Saturday, 30 September on BET Africa. Apparently, the show was supposed to be aired on SABC.

Zinhle shares reality show trailer

DJ Zinhle went on Instagram and shared the trailer on her timeline.

In the video, the successful DJ is heard telling her friend Thabz that she dreamt of AKA after his passing.

She said:

"We never forget that he's no longer with us. Just yesterday, I dreamt of him"

Watch the video here:

According to The South African, DJ Zinhle can't wait to share with peeps the new chapter of her life:

"I'm genuinely thrilled to unveil this new phase of my life with all of you in 'The Unexpected' Season 3 on BET. This season has been a voyage of healing, personal development, and fresh starts, and I'm filled with gratitude for the chance to invite you into my life.

"We have some remarkable tales to share, and I aspire for my experiences to ignite inspiration and foster connections with each and every one of you. Hold tight, as it promises to be an unforgettable journey," she said.

Netizens cannot wait to watch her show

Shortly After Kairo Forbes's mom, DJ Zinhle shared the clip on her timeline, fans and followers flooded her comment section and shared that they could not wait for the first episode to air:

Zintathu wrote:

"I love this show."

Pamela_Mtanga replied:

"You’re killing this reality TV thing! Congratulations on S3, mama!"

Mbalenhle_njoko said:

"Thank you for sharing your life with us. Are we even worthy?!?"

Djhappygalsa responded:

"Kodwa uyofika nini umhlaka 30."

Simvio said:

"Jonga guys, ziyabila!!! The emotional roller coaster that awaits us, yho!"

Tynnesithole wrote:

"I can't wait."

Karabo_barnard said:

"@djzinhle it’s real authentic. We’re not dressed up everyday flamed up ready for life, we cry laugh have fun, we see challenges we talk about them, we have serious conversations about business life love and stresses. When you say I’m stressed I feel that. I love love this show the best.

DJ Zinhle and hubby hyped for their work ethic

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that DJ Zinhle and her husband, Murdah Bongz, have been hyped over their focus on securing the bag. The stars topped Twitter trends following the recent episode of The Unexpected.

Source: Briefly News