DJ Zinhle's hit reality show, The Unexpected , has been renewed for the third season on BET

The trailer shared by the DJ made viewers emotional as Lynn Forbes spoke about visiting AKA's grave

In the trailer, her children, Kairo Forbes and Asante Mohosana make an appearance as Kairo speaks about not seeing Zinhle often

DJ Zinhle's The Unexpected is back for yet another explosive season. The hit reality show has been renewed on BET for the third season.

In the trailer, DJ Zinhle gets emotional as her daughter Kairo Forbes speaks about not seeing her often. Image: @djzinhle

DJ Zinhle shares trailer for The Unexpected

Award-winning DJ and entrepreneur DJ Zinhle has shared the exciting news of the return of her reality show, The Unexpected.

The trailer shared by the DJ on Instagram excited viewers, but some got emotional as Lynn Forbes spoke about visiting the late Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes' grave.

In the trailer, her children, Kairo Forbes and Asante Mohosana, also appear as Kairo speaks about not seeing Zinhle.

"It’s finally happening! Please save the date.. #TheUnexpected is back!!!"

Mzansi gets ready to grab tissues

The entire trailer gave viewers the impression that they would need a box of tissues on hand. This is because Lynn Forbes spoke about visiting her late son, and Kairo Forbes opened up about spending time with Zinhle.

Seeing how Zinhle and the Forbes family have created an everlasting bond, AKA might be a trending topic in some episodes.

thandyteephangwa said:

"As much as I love The Unexpected, I'm not. Ready for the pain and tears we are going see."

amkelanimamtipha replied:

"I cried and I said to myself, I am I ready to watch The Unexpected may God heal the family I know it's not easy prayer is number one pray hard for yourself and your family."

zqesh added:

"This season is too different yhooo. But me and my family are going to watch with tissues and lots of pauses and rewinds."

murdahbongz_djzinhle commented:

"Finally!!!!. Saturdays are about to be lit."

sanelisiwe.mchunu said:

"Been waiting my favorite reality show."

DJ Zinhle gushes over Murdah Bongz

It was not all sadness and cries, though, as the beginning of the trailer sees DJ Zinhle gushing over her husband Murdah Bongz, real name Bongani Mohosana.

The doting wife admitted that she never saw herself getting married at all. It was when she met Bongani and had a baby together that her idea of marriage changed.

Speaking at his birthday dinner and shoot for his music video, DJ Zinhle said she occasionally talks about her husband.

DJ Zinhle: The Unexpected airs on SABC 1

In a previous report from Briefly News, Mzansi was not impressed by DJ Zinhle: The Unexpected airing reruns on SABC 1.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela shared the news and was met with mixed reactions. The show's first season aired on Saturdays from 6pm to 6:30pm.

