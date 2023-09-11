AKA's mother, Lynn Forbes, wished DJ Zinhle's second child, whom she shares with Murdah Bongz, a sweet happy birthday

Lynn posted a reel on Instagram of her running around the beach with Asante

Netizens were in their feels over the video, as some mentioned that she is the best grandmother

AKA's mom, Lynn Forbes, wished DJ Zinhle's second child, Asante, a sweet happy birthday. Image: @lynnforbesza

If there is anyone who deserves the Best Grandma of the Year Award, it is none other than AKA's mother, Lynn Forbes. Fans applauded the wellness coach and motivational speaker.

Lynn Forbes celebrates Asante's birthday

The Lemonade hitmaker's mom celebrated DJ Zinhle's second child, Asante who she shares with Murdah Bongz.

The glammy shared a reel on Instagram of her bonding with the couple's child on the beach. Lynn captioned the reel:

"Congratulations @murdahbongz and @djzinhle on raising your most adorable 2-year-old @asantewithlove Happy birthday Baby Girl, You are such a blessing and joy in our lives and we love you so much!"

See the reel here:

Lynn Forbes also shared on her Instagram Story a sweet birthday tribute to Asante.

AKA and DJ Zinhle also share a daughter, Kairo Forbes, who is eight years old.

Netizens emotional over reel Lynn shared online

Shortly after sharing the clip online, fans and followers of Lynn flooded her comment section with heartfelt messages, and some applauded her mentioning that she is the best grandmother to her grandkids:

Pamela_mk1 responded:

"Lynn is just the best."

Bronwynntsabo said:

"The definition of what a mom is."

Simplytshepiso said:

"God bless your heart, when I grow up I want to be like you."

Bellafonte_m wrote:

"This love just made me so gentle and heart warming."

Porsche818 wrote:

"Wow what a beautiful family. You have such pure heart Lynn."

Sikhosanabanda said:

"Best Grammy ever."

Ad_dabosschick shared:

"One thing about you, you continue to show us what parenting is, and I'm taking my lessons from you."

Lynn posted about dealing with grief

In other news, Briefly News reported that Lynn Forbes shared online about how she is dealing with grief six months after her son AKA died.

AKA's death left a huge void in his mother's life. Lynn Forbes has been open about how her life changed the moment she received the news of her son's death and how she has been coping since then.

