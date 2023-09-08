Lynn Forbes sent Asante Mohosana a sweet message on her second birthday on 8 September

Bongani Mohosana, her father, released an album named after her and it is titled Asante 2

DJ Zinhle also penned a heartfelt note to her secondborn daughter Asante Mohosana

Lynn Forbes dedicated a post to Kairo Forbes' little sister, Asante Mohosana.

Lynn Forbes Shares a Sweet Birthday Message to DJ Zinhle’s Daughter Asante Mohosana on Her 2nd Birthday

Source: Instagram

Asante Mohosana turns 2 years old

DJ Zinhle's secondborn daughter, Asante Mohosana, turned two years old on Friday, 8 September.

The daughter of former Black Motion group member Bongani 'Mörda' Mohosana, received heaps of love from netizens as she marked her second trip around the sun.

DJ Zinhle showed her daughter love on her special day.

"Happy Birthday Asante, you’ve brought so much joy, laughter and music into our lives. Daddy has dedicated an incredible and genius album to you. You’re a great inspiration to us. Everything we do is for you and Kairo. We love you so much."

Glammy sends love to Asante

Taking to her Instagram stories, Lynn Forbes posted a cute picture of Asante and captioned her post: “Happy birthday baby girl.”

Commenting on Zinhle's post, Glammy said:

"Happy birthday Baby Girl and congratulations, mommy and daddy."

Murdah Bongz releases a new album

Murdah Bongz celebrated his daughter's birthday with the release of his second solo project, Asante 2.

The album was released on Asante's birthday.

"This is the moment, I felt it when we created Burning Bush, I felt like the world needed to hear it and when we were done. But, I was not. With that being said, ladies and gentlemen here are the pre-order songs to Asante 2, another major moment I will talk about closer to my daughter’s birthday. LÖVE."

Lynn Forbes defends Kairo Forbes after Joburg Day performance

In more entertainment news from Briefly News, Lynn Forbes, AKA Glammy, has defended her granddaughter, Kairo Forbes, decision to perform at Joburg Day.

Following the social media outrage regarding Kairo Forbes's Joburg Day performance, Lynn said nobody forced Kairo, it was her decision to perform there and she also made many decisions prior to that.

Source: Briefly News