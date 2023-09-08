Bongani Mohosana, known by his stage name Mörda, has released his second studio album Asante 2

The project is named after his daughter Asante Mohosana, who he shares with DJ Zinhle

Asante 2 is his second project since going solo after leaving the successful group Black Motion and rebranded

House music fans are in for a treat as Mörda has released his highly anticipated studio album.

Mörda’s second studio album is dedicated to his daughter and is titled 'Asante 2’. Image: @murdahbongz

Mörda releases album on daughter's birthday

The House music DJ, real name Bongani Mohosana, has released his highly anticipated album Asante 2.

He dedicated the album to his daughter Asante Mohosana, who he shares with award-winning DJ Zinhle.

Another significance of the album is that it was released on Asante's second birthday, 8 September.

"This is the moment, I felt it when we created Burning Bush, I felt like the world needed to hear it, and when we were done, I was not. Another major moment I will talk about, closer to my daughter’s birthday. LÖVE."

Mörda shares snippet of album

In his special message, Mörda sent a shoutout to Asante and advised fans to pre-order his album.

He said he would talk about the more profound meaning and reveal more on the album at a later stage.

Mzansi congratulates Mörda, gush over Asante

Fans waited in anticipation for Mörda's second album and gushed over his post as he shared a video of Asante trying to read.

He took the audio from that video and incorporated it into one song.

djzinhle gushed:

"So happy for you baby. This is insane, so proud of you."

lynnforbesza wished:

"Happy birthday baby girl. Congratulations Bongani."

tsilomatseliso said:

OMG she shares the birthday with me....Happy birthday Asantes Babes."

pearlibee said:

"Kids are indeed Blessings. Happy Birthday Asante we thank you for your Beautiful music."

msizimbovu said:

"Happy birthday baby Sese and Kairo, for 2 years nailing being a sister to Sainty."

Black Motion releases album without Murdah Bongz

In a previous report from Briefly News, musical duo Black Motion released their first album without Murdah Bongz.

The DJ left the group to focus on his solo career. A new member named Problem Child Ten83 joined and replaced Murdah to release Rebirth of the Drum.

