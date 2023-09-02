Black Motion released their first album after Murdah Bongz started his own solo career and got replaced by Problem Child Ten83

Problem Child Ten83 made quite the impression in live performances, and now the new Black Motion has released their debut project Rebirth of the Drum

Many online users reacted to the new album by Black Motion, and they got a lot of honest reviews online

Black Motion's new album has revived comparisons between Problem Child Ten83 and Mörda. The latest album, Rebirth of the Drum, made people discuss the new member's prowess in production.

Black Motion dropped their album, and people had much to say since it was the first without Murdah Bongz. Image: Instagram/@realblackmotion/Getty Images/Oupa Bopape

Thousands of people tweeted their thoughts, and most agreed that Black Motion made a stellar project. Problem Child received praise from lots of fans, and many could not help but bring up former member Murdah Bongz too

Black Motion impresses fans with Rebirth of the Drum

Briefly News reported that the original Black Motion members Thabo Mabogwane and DJ Murda parted ways. The music group still exists but with a new member, Problem Child Ten83, and they've dropped their latest album.

Rebirth of the Drum is an afro-tech house masterpiece. Fans anticipated the album since it would show how the new duo works together on a production.

Black Motion fans analyse Rebirth of the Drums

Many people took to Twitter to share their thoughts about Black Motion. Many said that the music group made amazing bangers, and they could hear Problems Child's expertise on the drums.

Murdah Bongz's name involved after Black Motion album drops

People also had much to say about Mörda, who left Black Motion. One tweet got 200,000 after a netizen speculated that Murdah Bongz thought that Black Motion would end because he left

Some people came to Mörda's defence, saying they didn't need to compare him to Problem Child. Fans argued that both Mörda and Black Motion could flourish.

@liefieB said:

"So sad that people aren’t allowed to pursue their own individual dreams and figure out who they are outside of a collective. Yes support Black Motion but don’t vilify Bongz for daring to step out on his own."

@thabangmasango was impressed:

"Rebirth of the Drum is actually wholesome. Black Motion is motion!"

@Kearabile_ added:

"That Black Motion album will make you think you have a spiritual calling. Ivusa balele."

@DrizzyEm2 commented:

"This new Black Motion , The Rebirth of the Drum is definitely worth the wait. Well-done gents."

@bodash9 wrote:

"The Black Motion separation proved that both Okes Thabo and Murdah are equally talented . Sometimes that's needed for growth."

"Tears of joy and freedom": Murdah Bongz explains teary viral video

Briefly News previously reported that recently, a video capturing Bongani "Murdah Bongz" Mohosana's waterworks during a performance has sparked intense speculation among fans.

The viral footage has reignited discussions about his longing for a reunion with his former partner, Thabo Smol, as part of the iconic duo Black Motion. However, Bongz, who changed his name to Mörda, has gone on to clarify his teary video.

Fans were left wondering if this heartfelt display signifies Murdah Bongz's deep desire to recreate the magic of their collaboration and ultimately lead to a potential reunion.

