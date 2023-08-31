Boity Thulo recently headed to her Twitter timeline to give Tebza De DJ his flowers after listening to the viral song Ka Valungu for the first time

The rapper said she could not believe it when people lost their minds after the DJ played the song recently

Social media users agreed with the rapper about the song being a banger, many said they have been vibing to the song

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

Boity Thulo has shown major love to Tebza De DJ after listening to his trending song Ka Valungu for the first time.

Boity Thulo revealed that 'Ka Valungu' is her new favourite song. Image: @boity

Source: Instagram

Boity reacts after vibing to Ka Valungu

Ka Valungu has been making waves on streaming platforms and social media. The hit song by Tebza De DJ featuring DJ Nomza The King also became a TikTok sensation in 2023.

It seems Boity Thulo has been busy with making new music and shooting the new season of her reality TV show Own Your Throne she never heard the song before.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Taking to her Twitter page recently, the Bakae rapper said the song became an instant fav after she heard it for the first time. The stunner also gave a major shout-out to the hitmaker. The tweet read:

"Bathong this song???? I heard it for the first time this weekend at home in Potch. Everyone lost their marbles… dj played it like 4 times! Yoh!!!! New fave!!!!"

Mzansi reacts to Boity's post

Social media users shared the same sentiments with Boity. Peeps said the song has been a hit since its release.

@MapsMaponyane said:

"Welcome to the party! It's a BANGER!!!"

@bokang_bkay86 added:

"Motswana wa gaetsho… when I collected my Gti 8 . I was banging it … we are cruising nicely "

@Iam_Chosen95 said:

"Ma'am where have you been? We've been jammin to this banger for almost a month now, if not 2."

Khabonina Qubeka joins Ka Valungu dance challenge, star’s impressive moves get reactions from SA

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Khabonina Qubeka may be in her 40s, but she knows how to groove. The popular actress recently had Mzansi taking notes when she joined the popular Ka Valungu dance challenge.

South African actress and businesswoman Khabonina Qubeka has just debunked the myth that women in their 40s have a whack knee game.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News