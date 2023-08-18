South African actress Khabonina Qubeka has proved that she is not only a good actress, but an amazing dancer as well

The Shaka iLembe star recently left her Instagram fans and followers asking for more when she showed off her impressive dance skills

The star's followers including fellow actresses Kgomotso Christopher and Nomzamo Mbatha reacted to the post

Khabonina Qubeka may be in her 40s, but she knows how to groove. The popular actress recently had Mzansi taking notes when she joined the popular Ka Valungu dance challenge.

Khabonina Qubeka stunned her followers with her impressive dancing skills. Image: @khabonina_q

Source: Instagram

Khabonina Qubeka breaks the internet with her dance moves

South African actress and businesswoman Khabonina Qubeka has just debunked the myth that women in their 40s have a whack knee game.

The Shaka iLembe actress recently sent shockwaves across social media when she shared a video showing off her impressive dance moves. In the video, the actress who was facing the wall got down while moving her waist and shaking her bums.

Khabonina even joked about her Ka Valungu dance video in the post's caption. She wrote:

"Never make a 40+ year old face the wall ! Struuuuuu Find other means of punishment ‍♀️ Ps. THIS JAM hai !!!! #KaVulungu "

Khabonina's fans can't get enough of her dance video

Social media love that their favourite actress is such a vibe. Many, including fellow actresses Nomzamo Mbatha and Kgomotso Christopher, reacted to the now-viral video.

@nomzamo_m wrote:

"Washaaaaa ‍‍"

mohaulegodi07 commented:

"Then my mom says I must stay away from 40-year-old women, ANEVER!!! ✋ I'd rather look for a new mother."

kgomotso_christopher added:

"You, Mehlo and walls!! Never again!! You made us trend and not the good trending . Iyhooo. Luv ya!!❤️❤️"

@given.mzankomo noted:

"Are you sure those knees belong to a 40-year + haiboo."

@epellebright said:

"Never a dull moment with you, one of my favourite SA artists"

