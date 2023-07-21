DJ Zinhle and CiCi open up about the spiritual blueprint behind their hit song Thula

The pair says they took two days to create the song, which matured them both as individuals

Social media users are becoming obsessed with the song that has done well on the charts

DJ Zinhle and Afropop vocalist CiCi, who joined musical forces to create a spiritual track titled Thula, talk about the meaning behind the song.

DJ Zinhle and CiCi’s healing song, ‘Thula’, trends. Images: @DJZinhle

Source: Twitter

DJ Zinhle, CiCi and Murdah Bongz produce Thula

According to News24, CiCi approached Zinhle with a recording of a heartfelt song of hope and resilience, feeling that the DJ was the only person who would understand its spiritual message.

Zinhle, after hearing the clip, was sold. They worked on the song over two days with the help of Zinhle's producer husband, Murdah Bongz.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

CiCi and DJ Zinhle's spiritual message for their fans

When CiCi approached Zinhle, she was drawn to her energy. She elaborates further on how CiCi prayed a lot during their project, which made her grow as a person:

"I am taking a lot of responsibility in terms of the message that I put in my songs, and that is why I have decided that my songs will be inspiring and healing."

DJ Zinhle talks about how Thula impacts her soul

The Umlilo hitmaker took to her Twitter to talk about her new single with CiCi and tagged her, saying:

"My favourite DJ Zinhle track is Indlovu but #Thula with @cici_worldwide is about to change things. This song has my whole heart. Wow!"

Social media reacts to CiCi and DJ Zinhle's Thula

This is what social media had to say about the song:

@HappyHun_Puleng said:

"@DJZinhle is carrying house music on her back. Well done to her and Cici for the beautiful song."

@itszeebih is hooked:

"This DJ Zinhle and Cici song? I am obsessed!"

@cheeznaitor1 claimed:

"Thula by @DJZinhle is the best hit ever."

Mass Country releases love song, Sponono

In another Briefly News report, AKA's posthumous album, Mass Country, dropped a single, Sponono featuring Sjava.

The love song dedicated to Nadia Nakai was an instant hit with the Megacy, also topping charts at the time of release.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News