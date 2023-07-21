DJ Zinhle and CiCi’s Spiritual Banger ‘Thula’ Trends: “We Wanted a Song That Will Heal”
- DJ Zinhle and CiCi open up about the spiritual blueprint behind their hit song Thula
- The pair says they took two days to create the song, which matured them both as individuals
- Social media users are becoming obsessed with the song that has done well on the charts
PAY ATTENTION: Fuel your passion for sports with SportBrief.com. Click here to discover the latest sports updates!
DJ Zinhle and Afropop vocalist CiCi, who joined musical forces to create a spiritual track titled Thula, talk about the meaning behind the song.
DJ Zinhle, CiCi and Murdah Bongz produce Thula
According to News24, CiCi approached Zinhle with a recording of a heartfelt song of hope and resilience, feeling that the DJ was the only person who would understand its spiritual message.
Zinhle, after hearing the clip, was sold. They worked on the song over two days with the help of Zinhle's producer husband, Murdah Bongz.
DJ Zinhle shares adorable pictures of husband Murdah Bongz and daughters Kairo and Asante: "The Mahosanas"
PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!
CiCi and DJ Zinhle's spiritual message for their fans
When CiCi approached Zinhle, she was drawn to her energy. She elaborates further on how CiCi prayed a lot during their project, which made her grow as a person:
"I am taking a lot of responsibility in terms of the message that I put in my songs, and that is why I have decided that my songs will be inspiring and healing."
DJ Zinhle talks about how Thula impacts her soul
The Umlilo hitmaker took to her Twitter to talk about her new single with CiCi and tagged her, saying:
"My favourite DJ Zinhle track is Indlovu but #Thula with @cici_worldwide is about to change things. This song has my whole heart. Wow!"
Social media reacts to CiCi and DJ Zinhle's Thula
This is what social media had to say about the song:
@HappyHun_Puleng said:
"@DJZinhle is carrying house music on her back. Well done to her and Cici for the beautiful song."
@itszeebih is hooked:
"This DJ Zinhle and Cici song? I am obsessed!"
@cheeznaitor1 claimed:
"Thula by @DJZinhle is the best hit ever."
Mass Country releases love song, Sponono
In another Briefly News report, AKA's posthumous album, Mass Country, dropped a single, Sponono featuring Sjava.
The love song dedicated to Nadia Nakai was an instant hit with the Megacy, also topping charts at the time of release.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News