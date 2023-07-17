One woman sang a touching Sepedi Gospel song and got the attention of South Africans on social media

The lady is seen slaying the performance at a petrol station convenience store in a viral TikTok video

Commenters rave about the beauty of South Africa and its people, emphasizing the power of music to unite

A video of a woman singing a Gospel song at the grocery store. Image: @tshegofatsoore98

Source: TikTok

A video of a white woman singing a Sepedi Gospel song gained the admiration of people in South Africa.

TikTok user posts talented woman at grocery store

The woman delivered a soul-stirring performance at a petrol station convenience store, leaving viewers in awe of her heartfelt rendition.

The video posted by @tshegofatsoore98 gained traction on TikTok, amassing an impressive 314 000 views and over 16 000 likes.

Woman's soulful Sepedi Gospel song captivates social media users

The woman's delivery of the Sepedi Gospel song resonated deeply with viewers, reminding them of the power of cultural appreciation and the universal language of music.

Netizens flooded the comments section with praises, commending the woman for her incredible talent and expressing admiration for her choice of song.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi woman marvels at woman's singing voice

@babeswetennis said:

"There’s singing but she’s singing from the heart.❤️"

@lebogangmathuloe posted:

"Ao bathong, your voice is so nice."

@novabeatz9 mentioned:

"She sings this song better than us pedi people."

@pebbymohlala commented:

"Indeed there is no one like you God."

@hlehlezungu posted:

"South Africa is the best country ever."

@bha_802 wrote:

"My aunty's favourite song. Beautiful voice girl."

@mrsmonasi added:

"New version of Winnie Mashaba."

@gladysmokupi said:

"Wow I love her voice hle."

