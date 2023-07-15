A KFC waiter has gained widespread praise for going above and beyond his duties by taking photos of a couple

The dedicated employee captured the lovebirds' date and made sure it would be a memorable day for them

The waiter's thoughtfulness and the couple's genuine affection for each other resonated with TikTok users

A video of a couple enjoying a meal at KFC.

A KFC waiter's simple act of kindness has captured the attention and admiration of people across Mzansi.

KFC waiter takes couple's love to a whole new level with impromptu photoshoot

The waiter went above and beyond his regular duties by taking photos of a couple as they posed while enjoying their milkshakes.

Another customer, @dalootz, recorded the heartwarming moment and shared it on TikTok, where it went viral.

The lovebirds, clearly smitten with each other, posed romantically for the camera like they were the only people in the restaurant.

Couple's milkshake date warms hearts on TikTok

The comments section of the viral video overflowed with appreciation for the waiter's actions. Many hoped that he was rewarded with a huge tip for all his efforts.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi TikTok users admire waiter's thoughtful act

@briendlovu said:

"The reason why we are laughing is because we have never experienced this kind of love."

@karabotselane0 stated:

"He deserves a big tip."

@zamilemaphalala commented:

"They better get that man his bag because what? His tip should be 100%."

@enhlegumede1 mentioned:

"Ei I'd hate to see this after I've broken up with someone."

@zzz.phom wrote:

"I hope they tipped the waiter cause wow usebenzile ubhuti."

@iamlelo_m21 posted:

"If it’s not like this I don’t want it."

@fafito8 added:

"Embarrassing but cute."

@majestic_callie said:

"Goes to show money doesn't buy love.❤️It's being in the moment and loving it.❤️"

