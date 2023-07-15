A husband opted to wear a girl's school uniform instead of sharing his cellphone password with his wife

The TikTok video of the husband's peculiar choice went viral, amusing netizens across the country

The clip sparked discussions about trust, privacy, and the boundaries within relationships in the comments

A video of a married couple arguing about a cellphone password. Image: @tarriemartin

An involving one husband and his refusal to share his cellphone password with his wife has taken the internet by storm.

Husband's ilharious decision to wear girls' school uniform captivates SA

In a bid to uncover potential secrets, the wife presented her husband with an ultimatum: either reveal his phone's contents or wear a girls' school uniform.

The turn of events captured in a TikTok video spread across South Africa, leaving thousands of netizens in stitches.

Husband in girls' school uniform becomes viral sensation

The unexpected sight of a grown man parading in the uniform garnered over 344 000 views and 17 000 likes.

While the clip posted by @tarriemartin may seem light-hearted, it raised important questions about trust, privacy, and the boundaries within relationships.

Some people in the comments said the husband made the right choice by keeping the secrets locked in his phone away from his wife.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi TikTok users discuss viral married couple

@nyeletti said:

"The uniform look good on you keep your password bro."

@poulo233 posted:

"If bofebe was a person."

@dinsmo0 commented:

"In all honesty, the uniform suits him."

@reubenseleke wrote:

"You are avoiding fights. So you just put girls' uniform."

@jaylyn said:

"He doesn't want violence. That's why he wants to wear a uniform."

@tummie89 added:

"Choosing what's best for you my brother. "

@jlomsiwa posted:

"I'll choose my man's boxer n go to my friends to chill."

@duduzilehlongwane8 said:

"Good, serves you right. What do you want in his personal phone password for what?"

