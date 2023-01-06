Babes Wodumo is having a field day with Mampintsha's phone, she is now reportedly using his Facebook and this has left tounges wagging

A close friend of Babes, Sizwe Mdlalose, also warned people that a lot is yet to unfold now that babes have unlocked the phone

Yesterday 5 January, the Gqom queen joined the trending topics after she shared that she has managed to unlock Mampintsa's phone

Babes Wodumo cracks Mampintsha's Facebook password, Mzansi Reacts.

Babes Wodumo strikes again, this time around, the singer is allegedly using her late husband's Facebook account.

According to ZAlebs, the singer has been posting videos and pictures on Mampintsha's Facebook account.

Babes's best friend, Sizwe Mdlalose, also took to TikTok to share that a lot is yet to unfold, adding that she is going to deal with each and every girl that was messing around with Mampintsha. Sizwe said she has known Babes for a long time and he knows what she is capable of.

Yesterday, a popular Twitter account revealed that Babes had been using Mampintsa's WhatsApp and threatening his side chicks. @AdvoBarryRoux also shared that Mmampintsha's mother is not happy with the way Babes has been mourning her late son.

The Twitter account stated that Zamanguni Gumede said her daughter-in-law has been gallivanting in the streets, drinking and partying since the passing of Mampintsha.

People have shared their thoughts and many are not impressed with Babes. @manthata_sello said:

"Babes Wodumo is dancing on Mampintsha 's grave, But also women who sleep with married men must be exposed. SA women like acting like a moral compass when they have no morals."

@Shumanethulane tweeted:

"I don't know why y'all are surprised. Babes Wodumo is in her 'Diary of a Mad Black Woman Era.' We all heard this girl was put through hell by Mampintsha for years. I say, if the way she is handling Shimora 's passing is helping her, go on girl! Strength to you ✨️"

Mzansi shows love to Babes Wodumo after her lit NYE performance: “She must be protected at all costs”

In another article, Briefly News reported that Mzansi was impressed with Babes Wodumo's New Year's Eve performance.

Gqom singer, Babes Wodumo, topped the trending topics after she wowed fans with her NYE performance which she had soon after laying her late husband, Mampintsha. She also performed one of her late husband's songs titled Ngeke.

Many people took to their social media platforms to react to Babes' fire performance, saying they were looking forward to many more of her performances.

