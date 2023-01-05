Babes Wodumo has been dragged on Twitter after @AdvoBarryRoux shared screenshots of Mampintsha's WhatsApp

According to the Twitter user, Babes accessed Mampintsha's phone and has been updating statuses threatening her late husband's side chicks

@AdvoBarryRoux also shared that Mampintsha's mother, Zamanguni Gumede, has lambasted Babes Wodumo for not mourning properly

Popular Twitter user @AdvoBarryRoux had people talking after he leaked the screenshots of the WhatsApp statuses that Babes Wodumo has been allegedly posting with Mampintsha's phone.

One of the statuses shared is directed to women who have sent n*des to the late musician.

In another tweet, @AdvoBarryRoux revealed that Mampintsha's mother is not happy with how Babes has been behaving since her son's passing

"Mampintsha's mother, Zamanguni Gumede, lambasted Babes Wodumo for not mourning properly and disrespecting her son. She said her daughter-in-law is not at home but is gallivanting in the streets, drinking and partying ever since Mampintsha died."

People have since taken to the comments section to react, many condemned Babes' behaviour. @Khesh1206 commented:

"This one, she has a serious problem and the family must involve before it is too late."

@BigIGrey said:

"The problem is that "we" want Babes to mourn, kanti yena she's out there having the time of her life celebrating being rid of that sheet!!!"

@Phumelele_g wrote:

"She is grieving the best way she can. It’s a pity it’s will be all over the socials and never be erased. She is hovering pain and anger, that’s all it is."

@Ofentse44Bucks:

"We need to clear up our phones as men even after having flu because it’s clear nobody dates a single woman."

Earlier, Briefly News reported that Babes Wodumo revealed that she found messages between her late husband and his side chicks.

The Gqom star joined trending topics on Twitter after her video made rounds. In the video, Babes shared that she unlocked Mampintsha's cell phone and found many messages from women.

The 'Wololo' hitmaker said she won't hold any grudges against the alleged side chicks. Many people have since taken to the comments section to react.

