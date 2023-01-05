Babes Wodumo has taken to her timeline to share that she has unlocked Mampintsha's cellphone and found messages between her late hubby and his side chicks

In the clip, the Gqom artist shared that she was having fun reading the messages, adding that she's not going to hold any grudges

Social media users shared that Babes is trying so hard to suppress the pain she's going through, saying that they hope she heals soon

Babes Wodumo has unlocked Mampintsha's phone a few days after he was laid to rest. A video of the Gqom artist reading messages between her late hubby and his side chicks is doing the rounds on social media.

Babes Wodumo has shared that she has unlocked Mampintsha's phone. Image: @babes_wodumo, @mampintsha_shimora

Source: Instagram

Babes Wodumo took to Instagram live and shared that she got the pin code of the late Big Nuz member's phone. The clip was also posted on Twitter.

In the clip, Babes jokingly thanks Mampintsha for "giving" her the pin "because he loved me until the end".

"I'm going through your messages. Okay jokes aside, so I won't hold any grudges, I'm just browsing through. Yoh! It's girlfriends galore."

Mzansi shares mixed views after Babes Wodumo unlocks her late hubby's phone

Peeps shared mixed views over the eLamont hitmaker's behaviour after Mampintsha's death. Some shared that she's trying hard to be strong while others said they hope she heals.

@JIBA_DUMISA wrote:

"But she is miserable."

@VEEWHY_ commented:

"She’s trying so hard to be strong for the world. I pray she heals."

@MoragSwan said:

"Not a classy woman. Shem."

@SyabongaSingela wrote:

"I just think that one day she will explode with this grief and untold pain, she is trying to suppress."

@MagautaMotanki2 commented:

"I hope she heals!"

@Janssens2A said:

"Interesting times for his side chicks."

@MoreTwoLyf added:

"Lol, I love her. She knows her man was cheating and she’s just having fun reading the messages. No pain here; just confirming what she knew when he was alive."

Mampintsha's side chicks mourn his death

In related news, Briefly News reported that Mampintsha's alleged girlfriends also mourned his death. Videos of the side chicks have surfaced on social media a few days after the Kwaito legend's passing.

The Big NUZ member succumbed to a stroke. He was coming from a performance when he suffered a stroke and was rushed to hospital. He was hospitalised but unfortunately passed away.

A social media user took to Twitter and posted videos of Mpintsho's side dishes mourning his death and sharing clips of them spending time with Mampintsha.

Source: Briefly News