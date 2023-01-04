Sha Sha Sets the Record Straight on Wedding Rumours: "I am not Married, I am not Engaged"
- After fans ululated and congratulated Sha Sha, the Amapiano vocalist has come clean and confessed that she lied about her engagement
- The singer had everyone fooled last year in December when she took to her Instagram and posted her hand showing off a beautiful ring
- Fans and other celebs including Kamo Mphela, Ami Faku, Bontle Smith and others flooded her comments section to congratulate the 'Tender Love,' hitmaker
After a few weeks of fooling the entire nation, Sha Sha finally set the record straight. She posted a video on social media confessing that she is still very much on the market and open to date requests.
“I am not married. I am not engaged. I am already getting date requests in my DMs. So one of y'all might just go for dinner or something." she said as quoted by TshisaLIVE
A social media user also took to Twitter to alert other people that Sha Sha lied. @AmapianoDaily posted a video with the caption:
"So Sha Sha fooled us, she ain’t engaged @ShaShaOfficial_ "
People have since taken to the comments section to react, and here are a few reactions.
@justwunderbar said:
"She's not engaged!, God is so good niyazi"
@katlegomogodiri wrote:
"I love you baby ❤️... You really had some of us fooled with wedding thingy "
@thapelo_mandela commented:
Kusho bani you not married? I thought you agreed that we fought the devil together in the waters, fire and on earth. Uyasho vele uSingle? Ya ne uya gula Sha Sha or you forgot ukuthi sibuyaphi?"
@vukanimzamo:
"Cishe ngashona ngith su trowile ❤️"
