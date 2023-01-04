After fans ululated and congratulated Sha Sha, the Amapiano vocalist has come clean and confessed that she lied about her engagement

The singer had everyone fooled last year in December when she took to her Instagram and posted her hand showing off a beautiful ring

Fans and other celebs including Kamo Mphela, Ami Faku, Bontle Smith and others flooded her comments section to congratulate the 'Tender Love,' hitmaker

After a few weeks of fooling the entire nation, Sha Sha finally set the record straight. She posted a video on social media confessing that she is still very much on the market and open to date requests.

“I am not married. I am not engaged. I am already getting date requests in my DMs. So one of y'all might just go for dinner or something." she said as quoted by TshisaLIVE

A social media user also took to Twitter to alert other people that Sha Sha lied. @AmapianoDaily posted a video with the caption:

"So Sha Sha fooled us, she ain’t engaged @ShaShaOfficial_ "

People have since taken to the comments section to react, and here are a few reactions.

@justwunderbar said:

"She's not engaged!, God is so good niyazi"

@katlegomogodiri wrote:

"I love you baby ❤️... You really had some of us fooled with wedding thingy "

@thapelo_mandela commented:

Kusho bani you not married? I thought you agreed that we fought the devil together in the waters, fire and on earth. Uyasho vele uSingle? Ya ne uya gula Sha Sha or you forgot ukuthi sibuyaphi?"

@vukanimzamo:

"Cishe ngashona ngith su trowile ❤️"

