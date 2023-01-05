The tension is brewing between Mampintsha's mother and Babes Wodumo following their brief reconciliation

Mampintsha's mom said the way Babes has been conducting herself in public following her son's burial is disrespectful

South Africans shared their mixed reactions on social media about Babes' drama that is playing out for all to see

Mampintsha's mother, Zamanguni Gumede, shared her thoughts about Babes Wodumo taking gigs at clubs, drinking and partying so soon after her son's funeral.

Zamanguni spoke to Zimoja Lezinto and bashed the Gqom singer for not following traditional mourning customs.

"Firstly, she is not at home, she is gallivanting in the streets, drinking and partying. Two, she is not wearing traditional mourning clothes. The daughter of a pastor is not following the rules. She is doing things her own way."

She further added that even though she's not a strict traditionalist, certain rules need to be respected, reported ZAlebs.

“I am not a very traditional person myself and I understand people heal differently and deal with grief in their own way, but this is not right. This is painful to watch. She is disrespecting my son in a way."

Zamanguni also lashed out at Babes' religious parents for failing to guide her about decent ways of grieving.

Mzansi's comments are below:

Vhahangwele Nekhumbe said:

"I would never mourn for a man who once clapped me live on Instagram."

QueenFatso Selokela stated:

"As if your son respected her, foolish mother."

Thihangwi Tshikoxo wrote:

"I agree with her, Babes Wodumo does not have manners. The way she handled this whole issue, she should have just filed for divorce while the guy was still alive."

Shalanky Makgoale asked:

"Where was she when her son was busy with her dancers? To be a woman is something else nje."

Hilda Mohanoe added:

"Yoh, so much drama in this family."

Lungi Shenge posted:

"Mourning won't pay the bills. Leave Babes alone, after all life goes on and Babes needs to provide for herself and her son."

Leeona Leeona commented:

"You want her to wear black and sit at home while the kid suffers. Those days are gone."

Tovhowani Netsianda said:

"Babes must work for her child. Tradition will not give her any money."

