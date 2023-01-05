Babes Wodumo has been trolled mercilessly on social media, with people photoshopping her in a poor-quality Clientele funeral cover policy post

The South African singer recently buried her husband, Mampintsha, on 30 December 2022 and netizens have been mocking her behaviour since

While some online users enjoy sharing amusing posts about the celebrity, others are genuinely concerned about her

Babes Wodumo's name is still on people's lips after her husband, Mampintsha, died. A Clientele funeral cover post, that depicted Babes in poor taste, recently trended on social media.

Babes Wodumo has received harsh criticism on social media for the strange way she's been mourning her late husband Mmapintsha. @babes_wodumo

Source: Instagram

In the edited snap, Babes can be seen photoshopped next to the funeral policy ambassador, Lillian Dube. The Facebook post was accompanied by a caption reciting the popular script of the funeral cover advertisement. The caption stated:

"My name is Babes Wodumo. I am a widow, a musician and a proud mother of Sponge. My husband, uBabu Mampintsha, was a great performer and a great provider but without him, on stage, it means our daily needs might not be taken care of. Alisekho ibhodwe eliy'ziko."

The post comes as Ayanda Ncwane, who lost her musician husband, Sfiso Ncwane, in 2016, joined Clientele. The Real Housewives of Durban star also got trolled for promoting Clientele.

Babes Wodumo receives harsh criticism for "problematic" behaviour after Mampintsha's death

The Wololo singer topped trends both before and after Mpintsho's funeral on 30 December 2022.

People criticised the star for not properly grieving her husband after seeing a video of her performing while reciting the lyrics to her husband's last hit release.

Almost everyone has commented on her strange behaviour following Mampintsha's funeral. Peeps stated:

@Tambo94 said:

"I hope the glow Babes Wodumo is having is just genuine and won't experience mental breakdowns for not dealing with her husband's passing."

@Sthandile2 shared:

"I don’t understand why people think Babes wodumo’s behavior is funny. I don’t see her surviving this year abantu bakubo need to help her focus on her health and start making money again esanje uzogcina ecula i in my times"

@ThisIsColbert posted:

"Babes Wodumo is actually starting to exhibit signs of bullying Mampintsha and I cannot applaud it. What is the end goal? Why are you embarassing your late husband nenyongo ingakadubuki "

@AdvoBarryRoux replied:

"Babe Wodumo is not normal. She’s high while pretending to be strong but inside she's dying ukufa komuntu akujwayeleki. Where are those who said she’s mourning her husband Mampintsha when she was dancing ko memorial service? Tell us what she’s doing today since you know her better."

@Blinco_Ltd commented:

"Despite everything, I wonder if Babes Wodumo still remembers that she has a son, a very young son that will eventually grow up."

@SimthoBiyela added:

"Not Babes Wodumo using Mampintsha's death to revive her singing career. Let's hope it works out for her because this is not how you mourn your husband. I get it when y'all say we mourn differently, but it shouldn't be this way. She needs to be reprimanded seriously."

Mzansi annoyed as woman imitates Babes Wodumo dancing at Mampintsha's memorial in video

In related news, Briefly News reported that a video of a woman impersonating Babes Wodumo at Mampitsha’s memorial service held last week annoyed several netizens.

The footage posted on Twitter by @kulanicool came after Babes honoured her husband's memory by celebrating his music at his memorial service.

An unnamed woman jumped at the opportunity to record a video of herself imitating and dressed similarly to Babes and holding a doll mimicking Sponge (Babes and Mampitsha’s son) as she danced to the track Ngeke.

