A video of a woman dressed in all black and holding a baby toy with green paper on its head has been circulating

The footage shows the woman imitating how Babes Wodumo honoured her late husband Mampintsha at his memorial

The woman dances similarly to how the widow did, leaving many South African netizens in disapproval

A video of a woman impersonating Babes Wodumo at Mampitsha’s memorial service held last week has annoyed several netizens.

SA peeps called out a woman for imitating Babes Wodumo's dance during Mampintsha's memorial service.

Source: Twitter

The footage posted on Twitter by @kulanicool came after Babes honoured her husband's memory by celebrating his music at his memorial service.

Briefly News earlier reported that Babes started dancing when one of Mampintsha's songs was played, and fellow mourners took out their cameras to record the moment.

An unnamed woman has since jumped on the opportunity to record a video of herself imitating and dressed similarly to Babes and holding a doll mimicking Sponge (Babes and Mampitsha’s son) as she dances to the track Ngeke.

Many South African netizens did not find the video fun as they indicated that the woman was insensitive and seeking attention online by using Babes’ grief.

@chaungeni reacted:

“ South Africans don't deserve the Internet.”

@Nonhlanhla002 wrote:

“It is a disgrace to be a human race. I pray that life deals with them harshly.”

@MiyaSimly said:

“Akuhlekisi shame.”

@198Nozie replied:

“Lokhu akuhlekisi abantu abathanda ukutrender nange kaka.”

@MBilocamble wrote:

“That’s why I always say most black people have a mental illness problem. Especially this generation.”

@IamSiya_la commented:

“Mzansi don't deserve load shedding, they deserve internet shedding .”

@mulaloroy responded:

“This country is not real.”

@LeboKarda said:

“Oh but Southaaaaaa. It’s only been day 1 of 2023 .”

Babes Wodumo gives moving speech and forgives her mother-in-law

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Mampintsha's funeral service commenced on the morning of Friday, 30 December and family, friends, industry peers, as well as government officials, gathered at Durban ICC to bid him farewell.

The emotional service was filled with prayer, singing, tears and joy as his loved ones reflected on his influential life.

Fans of the deceased musician were concerned about Babes Wodumo and took to social media to follow the live proceeding of the funeral service. Babes was the image of strength and class when spoke eloquently of her beloved husband at the podium.

