A woman on TikTok was desperate to get her man back after they broke up because of infidelity

Zinhle took her TikTok friends on a hilarious rollercoaster ride as she transformed herself to capture the attention of her ex-boyfriend

Social media users could not deal with the lady's foolery and shared their thoughts in the comments

A woman on TikTok floored Mzansi with her hilarious clip where she worked hard on her breakup glow-up.

Zinhle admitted wanting her ex-boyfriend back and working to make herself more attractive.

Lady does makeover to get ex back

South African women have openly admitted that finding a new partner is exhausting, and that's why many of them stay in toxic relationships with cheating partners. A woman on TikTok had broken up with her boyfriend due to information, but after a while of being a part, she realised how much she missed him.

Zinhle knew that the guy had moved on with another girl, so she tried to compete with her by giving herself a makeover. The hun dyed her hair blonde and applied makeup to switch things.

Although her transformation was stunning, some of her social media friends begged her to let the gent go.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi begs lady to let go of ex

Social media users couldn't deal with the lady's foolery and commented:

@its_me_1204 advised:

"My sister let him go."

@uma_wabantwana complimented the lady's new look:

"You are definitely worth the attention."

@Camilla suggested:

"Try doing finger waves; they will look good on you."

@tumi commented:

"I believed in you since part one."

@Bredget said:

"Also, you're so gorgeous; you don't need that ex of yours. I wish he'd get hit by an aeroplane."

@shishi shared:

"I feel like you shouldn't be left alone; you need to be taken care of; you're a gem."

@Abstix77 commented:

"You look beautiful, my love; let's bring peace into our lives and stay single."

