A gent broke the internet with his impressive hack to prolong the freshness of his haircut even after hair growth

The chap introduced makeup to the money-savvy chaps who still love to look put-together

Social media users loved the man's tip and warned the ladies to hide their cosmetics

TikTokkers has opened up a huge portal with helpful hacks for hair, makeup, fashion, and home decor.

Mzansi was impressed with a chap's clever haircut hack. Image: @slaytrepset

Source: TikTok

A guy plugged his tribe with an easy tip to prolong the freshness of their haircut even after hair growth has messed up their trim.

Gent uses makeup to prolong haircut

A Mzansi guy shared his secret of always looking well put together, even on bad days. The chap introduced makeup to the masculine world by tipping the gents with an impressive hack to prolong a haircut even after rapid hair growth.

The gent trimmed his hair with a black eyeshadow and a concealer that matched his skin tone.

Watch the tutorial below:

Mzansi reacts to TikTok viral haircut tutorial

Social media users shared their reactions in the comments section:

@Government pointed out:

"Your sister is wondering why her makeup is getting finished. She doesn't. You're out here busy."

@sheniffer🤎said:

"It's giving 'nobody's gonna know'."

@Jesus'pet🥰✨❤asked:

"What if it rains when you're out?"

@Nomvelo Zungu highlighted:

"And this is exactly what we call blending!"

@Moliehi Radebe was impressed:

"The shade match is insane!"

@user5044615599530 was stunned:

"I can't lie; this is good."

@She is Beekay loved the hack:

"This is clever, and the blending is top-notch."

@Gugulethu Mashinini saved the clip for her partner:

"My man needs this skill. He gets a haircut every week."

SA reacts to lady homemade facelift

Briefly News also reported that a baddie on TikTok shook the internet when she showed off her homemade facelift, which she used tape to achieve. The lady named Siya is known for her controversial transformations on social media, and this one was one of her biggest ones yet.

Social media users likened her new face to South Africa's celebrity, Khanyi Mbau, who has been under the knife multiple times.

