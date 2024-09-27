A woman on TikTok plugged the baddies with an easy trick to revamp the old and dusty wig

Kgosatsana Bakubung told the girls to pull out their messy hair from the hole they hid it the last time they wore it and follow her instructions

Social media users had mixed reactions to what the lady had to say and recommended a different product that's much safer to use

A woman on TikTok rushed to plug her followers with an effective trick to revamp their old wigs.

A Mzansi baddie plugged the girls with a trick to revamp their old wigs. Image: @zehnmatshitse

Source: TikTok

The lady told her social media friends to treat their wigs as though they were their own and onto it, as they were due to their hair to straighten it.

Baddie plugs SA woman with trick to revamp wig

It has always been tricky to treat a wig as it is not the hair that grows out of your scalp but rather a glamorous hat to enhance a woman's beauty. When the wig is all balled up and a little kinky, women tend to throw it away, tuck it into a deep hole to rot or leave it there to exist.

Some salons have started offering wig-washing services, where ladies bring in their troubled hair for a satisfying treatment to restore its silk and bounce. The services often cost an arm and a leg, which demotivates ladies who can't afford them.

A woman on TikTok, Kgosatsana Bakubung, knew that many women probably could not afford luxurious hair treatment for their wigs, so she plugged them with the best thing. She shared that relaxing the hair with a hair cream could bring back the wig's shine and bounce.

She captioned her clip:

"I'm scared, but I'll try it."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to woman plugging baddies with wig revamping tip

Social media users responded differently to the woman's tip and commented:

@Akhona Mazqelekazi M shared:

"I do keratin treatment; I've never relaxed my client's hair."

@Mo' rebuked the tip:

"Don't relax. Rather, use Keratin. Relaxing will backfire on you the 2nd or 3rd time."

@TshepiRona shared her own tip:

"I put conditioner in a plastic bag for two days and use Keratin on extremely dry hair. Wash your wigs with lukewarm water and conditioner with cold water."

@Thembisile Prestige shared her experience:

"I once relaxed it, and it came out perfectly; the second time, it became an Afro."

@makeupbyfiks could not wait to use the tip:

"I have an old wig that I lost interest in. I will try that on it; thank you, babe."

@randzumabobo added:

"They also mix conditioner with oil before straightening."

@Palesa Mbali 🦋 loved the advice:

"No, girl, you're on to something. It only makes sense."

@Angela explained:

"I always relax mine…trust me, it works. I found out when I did hair extensions. Make sure your weave is original before trying it out, because it'll make your synthetic hair worse. I am not sure about human hair."

@JennyK commented:

"I've tried it as well, and it's really working. I only applied a small relaxer using a kiddies' relaxer."

SA reacts to woman’s receding hairline from wearing wigs

Briefly News also reported that a woman on TikTok got candid about the dark side of constantly wearing glued-down wigs. Thandolwethu Majola amused Mzansi when she uncovered the extended size of her forehead caused by her favourite hairstyle.

Social media users were floored by her revelation and likened her appearance to American rapper Doja Cat Briefly News spoke to a professional hairdresser, Lazaros Sumbane to find out how one can avoid hair loss and repair a damaged hairline.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News