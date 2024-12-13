Visual artist Try Phoku used his incredible talent to create a heartfelt tribute portrait for the grieving parents

The 23-year-old self-taught artist from Bronkhorstspruit aims to create art that connects with people's souls

Mzansi was touched by the young artist's gesture, with many praising his skill and compassionate heart

Young artist, Try Phoku draws a compassionate sketch in tribute to Gogo Skhotheni and Monde Shange's deceased son. Images: @tryphoku Instagram and @nozipho_mashaba X

Source: UGC

Try Phoku, a 23-year-old visual artist from Bronkhorstspruit's Rethabiseng, created a moving tribute piece to honour Gogo Skhotheni and Monde Shange's late son. The self-taught artist, who discovered his passion at age 12, used his skill with pencil and paper to capture a touching moment.

Phoku has built his career on creating portraits that evoke powerful emotional responses. He posted an image of his drawing on his Instagram account @tryphoku recently.

"I specialise in creating visually stimulating images that connect with the soul to evoke powerful emotional expressions from people," Phoku shared.

View the drawing here.

A heartbreaking journey

Monde Jr Shange passed away at Busamed Modderfontein Private Hospital after fighting for his life in the ICU for nearly two years.

The young boy, who was born with a rare condition affecting his ability to eat, touched many lives with his brave spirit.

Mzansi reacts to touching tribute

The tribute piece sparked an outpouring of emotion from South Africans who remembered the young boy's brave journey:

@NondieJucwa noted:

"Woow! He is good in art🥰"

@CaelebAreal-PhonikZA shared:

"My guy this one is so humble, I met him last year."

@HappynesNelly wrote:

"Ncoh, bakithi!! This is beautiful. May your soul continue to rest in peace Lil' one."

@MakhadzNdiNne hoped:

"Hope she sees it."

@TshepisoRebase exclaimed:

"Woooooow, this is so beautiful 😭"

@AsanBrownMahlangu expressed pride:

"I'm proud of you ntwana."

@TinkyMatlou commented in support:

"O Boyooo ka Liyana banna 😭"

More updates on Gogo Skhotheni

Media personality, Gogo Skhotheni and her husband Monde Shange are reportedly rekindling their relationship after their difficult journey.

Gogo Skhotheni recently returned to social media, participating in viral trends and showing off her new look.

Gogo Skhotheni continues to receive support from fans as she speaks out about her son's passing.

Source: Briefly News