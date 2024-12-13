"Dying!": Video of David Coulthard Struggling With Pronouncing SA Places Has Everyone Busting
- Former Formula 1 driver David Coulthard tried to pronounce the names of several towns and cities in South Africa in a hilarious video that has Mzansi in stitches
- The racing legend, who was in Johannesburg, attempted to say names like Gqeberha and Vanderbijlpark, with each attempt getting funnier than the last
- His biggest challenge came with Tweebuffelsmeteenskootmorsdoodgeskietfontein, which even had local South Africans admitting defeat
Former Formula 1 star David Coulthard had quite an interesting time recently when he visited Jozi. @redbullza came up with a fun challenge and then posted a video of Coulthard trying to pronounce some difficult names of places in SA.
Watch the video below.
Racing star meets his pronunciation match
The racing champion who fearlessly tackled tracks worldwide met his match. The video shows Coulthard attempting names like Gqeberha, Vanderbijlpark, Tshwane, and Vereeniging, each attempt more entertaining than the last.
But, it was the legendary Tweebuffelsmeteenskootmorsdoodgeskietfontein that had everyone, including the South Africans present, in stitches.
Mzansi reacts to pronunciation challenge
The comment section exploded with local humour:
@HuzaifaIsmail confessed:
"I can't even pronounce half these places and I'm from here 💀"
@Pertrichord pointed out:
"None of us going to talk about the long one just meaning 'two buffalos shot dead with one shot fountain'? Like that's so chaotic."
@BirdKganakga admitted:
"I honestly grew up pronouncing it like that veringingingingingingig mm."
@DanelleKotze shared:
"Dying of laughter on our bathroom floor rn😂😂😂😭💀"
@Stephan joked:
"Haha, as long as you guys know where Kyalami is, everything else is moot."
@Srurubele declared:
"We're renaming them all to whatever you said."
@Domino suggested:
"Close enough, give him citizenship."
