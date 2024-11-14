F1 driver salary in 2024: Top earners and salary details explained

Formula One's adrenaline-fueled racing captivates millions, showcasing speed, skill, and strategy. While it boasts a host of talented drivers, do you know they earn handsomely to give their all on the track? With the current season drawing to a close, here is what an F1 driver's salary looks like.

Max Verstappen, Lando Norris, Charles Leclerc Photo

Source: UGC

Since 2021, F1 has enforced a cost cap to balance spending between large and small teams. As Forbes reported, the average value of major Formula 1 teams is $1.88 billion. For 2024, the cap is set at $135 million, though driver salaries remain excluded, allowing teams to invest freely in top drivers.

How much is an F1 driver's salary?

An F1 driver's salary ranges significantly from $1 million to over $50 million based on experience, team, and performance. In a 2022 interview with ESPN, Max Verstappen criticised proposed salary caps, stating:

From my side, it's completely wrong. I think at the moment, F1 is becoming more and more popular and everyone is making more and more money, including the teams and FOM. It will hurt all the junior categories. This sport is going from a $4-6 billion business to a $14 billion business, and we are a huge part of that.

Top 10 highest-paid F1 drivers in 2024

In 2024, Formula 1 drivers command impressive base salaries, with incentives distributed after the season. We used data from ESPN, Forbes, the official F1 website, and other leading websites to bring you this list of some of the highest-paid F1 drivers, from world champions to emerging stars:

S/N Driver Team Salary 10 Daniel Ricciardo VCARB (AlphaTauri) $7 million 9 Valtteri Bottas Sauber (Alfa Romeo) $10 million 8 Carlos Sainz Ferrari $12 million 7 Sergio Pérez Red Bull Racing $14 million 6 George Russell Mercedes $18 million 5 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin $18 million 4 Lando Norris McLaren $20 million 3 Charles Leclerc Ferrari $34 million 2 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes $57 million 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull $76 million

10. Daniel Ricciardo – $7 million

Daniel Ricciardo during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Brazil at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace in November 2022. Photo: Jared C. Tilton

Source: Getty Images

Full name Daniel Ricciardo Date of birth 1 July 1989 Age 35 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth Perth, Australia Team VCARB (AlphaTauri) Salary $7 million

Ricciardo's full-time return to F1 with VCARB nets him $7 million, his lowest salary since 2018. The Australian racing driver faces uncertainty for 2025, lacking a secure seat.

9. Valtteri Bottas – $10 million

Valtteri Bottas in the Paddock on 20 October 2023 in Austin, Texas. Photo: Chris Graythen

Source: Getty Images

Full name Valtteri Viktor Bottas Date of birth 28 August 1989 Age 35 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth Nastola, Finland Team Sauber (Alfa Romeo) Salary $10 million

Since leaving Mercedes, the Finnish racing driver has earned a steady $10 million at Sauber. The F1 driver's future, however, remains uncertain as the team solidifies its lineup.

8. Carlos Sainz – $12 million

Carlos Sainz before the F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan at Baku City Circuit on 15 September 2024. Photo: Rudy Carezzevoli

Source: Getty Images

Full name Carlos Sainz Date of birth 1 September 1994 Age 30 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth Madrid, Spain Team Ferrari Salary $12 million

At $12 million, as published on the official F1 website, Sainz is a key player in the driver market and is highly sought after. Despite this, the Spanish racing driver remains unsigned for 2025, keeping his future open.

7. Sergio Pérez – $14 million

Sergio Pérez at Silverstone Circuit on 9 July 2023 in Northampton, England. Photo: Dan Mullan

Source: Getty Images

Full name Sergio Michel "Checo" Pérez Mendoza Date of birth 26 January 1990 Age 34 (as of 2024) Place of birth Guadalajara, Mexico Team Red Bull Racing Salary $14 million

Mexican racing driver Pérez's career-high base salary of $14 million, according to Sportskeeda in 2024, reflects his growing value to Red Bull. His standout performances last season also earned him significant incentives.

6. George Russell – $18 million

George Russell on the podium during the F1 Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring on 30 June 2024. Photo: Clive Rose

Source: Getty Images

Full name George William Russell Date of birth 15 February 1998 Age 26 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth King’s Lynn, England Team Mercedes Salary $18 million

Known for his consistency, Russell's recent Mercedes extension locks him in at $18 million. The British racing driver complements Hamilton, forming a strong driver duo for the team.

5. Fernando Alonso – $18 million

Fernando Alonso in the Pitlane at Bahrain International Circuit on 25 February 2023 in Bahrain, Bahrain. Photo: Peter Fox

Source: Getty Images

Full name Fernando Alonso Díaz Date of birth 29 July 1981 Age 43 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth Oviedo, Spain Team Aston Martin Salary $18 million

Veteran Spanish racing driver Alonso joined Aston Martin in 2023 with a lucrative incentive deal. His skill and endurance make him one of the sport's highest earners at $18 million.

4. Lando Norris – $20 million

Lando Norris at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on 22 June 2024 in Barcelona, Spain. Photo: Mark Sutton - Formula 1/Formula 1

Source: Getty Images

Full name Lando Norris Date of birth 13 November 1999 Age 24 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth Bristol, England Team McLaren Salary $20 million

Norris, McLaren's young talent commands $20 million after signing a multi-year extension. This deal secures the British motorsports racing driver's future with the team through at least 2026.

3. Charles Leclerc – $34 million

Charles Leclerc of Monaco and Ferrari at the finish of the F1 Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo Nazionale Monza on 1 September 2024 in Monza, Italy. Photo: Pier Marco Tacca/Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

Full name Charles Marc Hervé Perceval Leclerc Date of birth 16 October 1997 Age 26 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth Monte Carlo, Monaco Team Ferrari Salary $34 million

Rising star Charles Leclerc's salary with Ferrari, now $34 million, has steadily increased since his rookie days. The Monégasque racing driver's 2024 contract secures him as one of the grid's top talents.

2. Lewis Hamilton - $57 million

Lewis Hamilton at Yas Marina Circuit on 20 November 2022 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Photo: Mark Thompson

Source: Getty Images

Full name Lewis Hamilton Date of birth 7 January 1985 Age 39 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth Stevenage, United Kingdom Team Mercedes Salary $57 million

As a seven-time world champion, Forbes noted that Hamilton's $57 million salary reflects his sports legacy. He remains F1's most decorated driver in 2024, second only to Verstappen in earnings.

1. Max Verstappen – $76 million

Max Verstappen in parc ferme at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace on 2 November 2024. Photo: Mark Thompson

Source: Getty Images

Full name Max Verstappen Gender Male Date of birth 30 September 1997 Age 27 years old (as of 2024) Team Red Bull Salary $76 million

As Forbes published, the reigning champion tops the list with a $76 million salary. This reflects his rise in F1. Max Verstappen's salary jumped from $45 million in 2023, boosted by a stellar season.

What is an F1 driver's salary per year?

Formula 1 earnings for drivers average around $13.4 million per year, excluding bonuses and sponsorship deals. Additional income is possible through performance-based bonuses and brand sponsorships.

What is the F1 driver's average salary?

The average salary in 2024 ranges between $2 million and $20 million, depending on experience, team, and contract terms. Top drivers like Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton earn significantly more, while rookies and less established drivers typically earn toward the lower end.

Who is the lowest-paid F1 driver in 2024?

The lowest-paid F1 drivers in 2024 are Yuki Tsunoda and Logan Sargeant. Logan Sargeant's salary is tied with Tsunoda's at $1 million for the season.

FAQS

From base salaries to incentives, F1 drivers' contracts and earnings spark plenty of interest. Here are some top questions being asked, along with the best answers:

How much does Lewis Hamilton make? The seven-time world champion will earn a $45 million base salary in 2024, with the potential for more through incentives.

The seven-time world champion will earn a $45 million base salary in 2024, with the potential for more through incentives. How much do F1 drivers get paid for a win? Drivers do not have a fixed payment for wins, but most contracts include performance bonuses.

Drivers do not have a fixed payment for wins, but most contracts include performance bonuses. What is the salary cap in F1 2024? The F1 salary cap is set at $135 million for team spending, excluding drivers' earnings, and it will last until 2025.

The F1 salary cap is set at $135 million for team spending, excluding drivers' earnings, and it will last until 2025. Who is the highest-paying F1 driver? Max Verstappen claims the highest salary in 2024, with Lewis Hamilton among the top earners.

Max Verstappen claims the highest salary in 2024, with Lewis Hamilton among the top earners. How much do F1 drivers make? Salaries vary, but top drivers can earn tens of millions annually, including base salary and performance bonuses.

Salaries vary, but top drivers can earn tens of millions annually, including base salary and performance bonuses. Who is the richest F1 driver in 2024? Former German race car driver Michael Schumacher has a net worth of $600 million.

The F1 Driver salary significantly grew in 2024, with top earners like Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton leading the pack. As the sport's popularity increases, drivers' lucrative contracts and performance bonuses reflect the growing value they bring to their teams.

READ ALSO: Top 15 best female NASCAR drivers and their net worth

As published on Briefly.co.za, racing is no longer male-dominated. As a result, several NASCAR women have proven they are equally as good as their male counterparts.

Female NASCAR drivers like Hailie Rochelle Deegan, Deborah Renshaw, and Toni Breidinger are among the wealthy NASCAR drivers. Discover lesser-known facts about them and their worth.

Source: Briefly News