Tree T-PEE’s net worth today: How it grew after Shark Tank

Since its premiere in 2009, Shark Tank has sparked an entrepreneurial revolution, helping numerous businesses achieve global recognition. Among them is Johnny Georges' innovative tree T-PEE. After securing a deal on the reality show in 2013, many are curious about tree T-PEE's net worth today and how the company has grown.

Johnny Georges founded tree T-PEE, a cone-shaped water and nutrient system for young plantations made from recyclable plastic. It gained global exposure on Shark Tank, securing $150,000 for 20% equity from John Paul DeJoria, propelling its growth. Read on to learn about its current net worth.

Profile summary

Company name Tree T-PEE Founder Johnny Georges Founded 2005 Industry Agriculture, Water Conservation Product Water-saving device for tree irrigation Notable appearance Shark Tank, Season 5 (2013) Key investor John Paul DeJoria Net worth $100 million Social media Facebook, Instagram

What is tree T-PEE's net worth in 2024?

According to Marketrealist and Shark Tank Blog, the water-saving company's estimated net worth in 2024 is over $100 million, though some sources suggest it may be lower. During a 2014 interview, investor and billionaire John Paul DeJoria explained what made him invest in Johnny Georges' product. As per ABC News, he stated:

When Johnny said that this tree-T-PEE saves 3,000 percent on water, you only use one-thirtieth the water, that's when I knew this was good for farmers. It's good for America. I want to be this guy's partner.

How much money has tree T-PEE made?

According to the Shark Tank blog, the product had generated $5 million in annual revenue as of December 2021, highlighting Johnny George's net worth growth. During the show, he revealed that he sells each unit of the irrigation device for $4.50, with a production cost of $2.95.

After the episode aired, he sold over 125,000 units and received 56,000 emails. As of August 2022, the retail price increased to $9.95, further boosting tree T-PEE's sales.

What is tree T-PEE?

It is a plastic device shaped like a teepee that attaches to trees' bases. It collects up to three inches of rainwater per hour and directs it to the roots.

This innovative system allows farmers to use only 800 gallons of water per plantation annually for irrigation, compared to the typical 25,000 gallons.

Who is the CEO of tree T-PEE?

According to its official website, tree T-PEE's CEO is Johnny Georges, who established GSI Supply, Inc. in 2005. His father, Rick Georges, developed the product in 1970 for frost protection with the micro-sprinkler Geor-Jet. Johnny has since transformed the product into a water-saving innovation for farmers today.

Which shark invested in tree T-PEE?

Guest Shark Tank star John Paul DeJoria, American self-made billionaire and philanthropist, invested in the product. He appeared during Season 5, Episode 7 of Shark Tank, which aired on 1 November 2013.

In this episode, DeJoria made a deal with Johnny Georges, who sought $150,000 for a 20% stake in his company, aiming to promote water conservation.

Tree T-PEE merchandise

As of 2024, the company has launched various products and partnered with the Tropica Mango Rare and Exotic Tropical Fruit Tree Nursery. Customers can explore the merchandise line on the website, featuring items with the brand logo.

The nursery emphasised the benefits of the watering system during a summer 2024 giveaway, stating on Facebook:

We are confident that a tree T-PEE will help your young and newly planted trees this summer, and for many summers to come while your tree establishes.

Is tree T-PEE still in business?

The irrigation device is still in business. Although its Instagram page has not been updated since 2017, the company remains active on Facebook. While the product is out of stock on its website, a black variant is available for $9.95.

The brand has expanded globally, operating in Europe, Australia, and the Middle East. As of September 2023, besides the fact that Johnny Georges' net worth was positively impacted, he continues to receive mentorship from investor John Paul DeJoria, supporting its ongoing success.

Since its appearance on Shark Tank, tree T-PEE has seen remarkable growth. The irrigation device sold thousands of units on the show's night, and by 2013, Johnny Georges had sold 125,000 units.

With billionaire John Paul DeJoria's support, the product is now available in 80 countries. Tree T-PEE's price is reasonable, and it is primarily sold at Home Depot and on TreeTPee.com. It has an average rating of 4.7 from 15 reviews.

Frequently asked questions

Shark Tank served as the platform that introduced the product to a broader market, significantly expanding its reach. Since then, inquiries about the company have continued. Here are some common questions and the best answers to them:

Was tree T-PEE successful? It succeeded after appearing on Shark Tank , expanding its reach and helping farmers conserve water and resources.

It succeeded after appearing on , expanding its reach and helping farmers conserve water and resources. How much is tree T-PEE company worth? The company's net worth is estimated at $100 million, though other sources suggest it might be lower.

The company's net worth is estimated at $100 million, though other sources suggest it might be lower. What happened to tree T-PEE after Shark Tank ? After Shark Tank , it gained more recognition and scaled its operations, improving water conservation for farmers.

After , it gained more recognition and scaled its operations, improving water conservation for farmers. Who is tree T-PEE's partner on Shark Tank ? Entrepreneur John Paul DeJoria partnered with Johnny Georges after his appearance on Shark Tank .

Entrepreneur John Paul DeJoria partnered with Johnny Georges after his appearance on . Who is tree T-PEE's owner? Johnny Georges is the owner and CEO of the company.

Johnny Georges is the owner and CEO of the company. How does tree T-PEE work? The cone-shaped device fits around plants, directs water to roots, reduces waste, and supports healthier growth.

Thanks to its Shark Tank exposure, tree T-PEE's net worth has multiplied in recent years, as Johnny Georges' vision for supporting farmers has gained global attention. With increasing demand, further growth is expected as the company continues expanding within the agricultural sector.

