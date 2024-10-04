Samuel L. Jackson's net worth: Earnings, properties, and assets
Samuel L. Jackson is a cinematic legend. He acquired a star on the Walk of Fame thanks to his numerous successful endeavours and outstanding acting abilities. For many fans, understanding Samuel L. Jackson's net worth in 2024 is a topic of great interest.
He has been in numerous blockbuster films, including Pulp Fiction, Django Unchained, A Time to Kill, Jackie Brown, and many more. This article discusses Samuel L. Jackson's net worth, properties, and other assets.
Profile summary
|Name
|Samuel Leroy Jackson
|Date of birth
|December 21, 1948
|Place of birth
|Washington, DC, USA
|Age
|75 (as of October 2024)
|Zodiac sign
|Sagittarius
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|African-American
|Occupation
|Actor, Producer, Voice Actor
|Notable films
|Pulp Fiction, Django Unchained, A Time to Kill, Jackie Brown, The Avengers series
|Marital status
|Married
|Wife
|LaTanya Richardson (married since 1980)
|Children
|Zoe Jackson (daughter)
|Net worth
|$250 million (as of 2024)
|Social media
|Instagram, X (formerly Twitter)
What is Samuel L. Jackson's net worth?
As of 2024, his net worth is estimated at around $250 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. This astounding sum reflects his prominence as one of Hollywood's highest-grossing actors.
Jackson would have been a marine biologist rather than an actor. According to Publishing Business, he claims:
"I always wanted to hang out underwater – be alone, probably due to being an only child."
Samuel was born in Washington, DC, in 1948 and raised as a Protestant in a segregated town in Chattanooga, Tennessee, with his mother, grandparents, and aunt. He calls himself "spiritual" rather than religious.
Samuel L. Jackson's salary
His pay for a key job ranges between $10 and $20 million. For example, Coming Soon reports that he got $75,000 for his performance in 1992's White Sands. He grossed $10 million for Shaft, $7 million for Unbreakable, $6 million for No Good Deed, and $5 million for Kong: Skull Island.
Samuel L. Jackson's salary for The Avengers
Even though he has played multiple famous parts throughout his career, his portrayal of Nick Fury in the MCU is one of his most well-known since he proved to be the ideal character for the job. According to Fandom Wire, when he returned to Marvel's Phase 5 to reprise his role as the director of SHIELD, he got a stunning $20 million.
His remuneration was so high that his cast members' total salaries were just half of what he received. Cobie Smulders, Martin Freeman, Ben Mendelssohn, and Don Cheadle reportedly made $4 million, $2.5 million, $1.5 million, and $2 million, respectively. Their combined income is only $10 million, half of Jackson's earnings from the film.
Jackson has appeared in ten Marvel films since 2008, beginning with a credits scene in Iron Man and ending with one more than he was initially committed to. According to the Independent, the most recent is 2023's The Marvels.
Samuel L. Jackson's salary from Capital One
How much does Capital One pay him? According to Think Monsters, Jackson receives eight figures per year from the spots, which equates to at least $10 million. Since Jackson joined, the company has grown significantly.
Samuel L. Jackson's career earnings
The actor's career earnings have come from various sources, including acting, voice work, and endorsements. According to the New York Post, Jackson has earned approximately $30 billion in revenue to date and counting.
In 2019, Forbes claimed that Samuel L. Jackson has "the highest cumulative total of any actor in history." That does not even count several really significant titles that the site elected not to include in the figures due to his comparatively minor roles.
When four titles are included, the totals increase by $2.787 billion, giving Jackson $7.1 billion domestically and $16.26 billion globally. According to Variety, he has appeared in over 120 productions during his career.
In 2011, Biography declared him the highest-grossing actor of all time. The films he appeared in grossed over $7.2 billion at the box office.
Samuel L. Jackson's business ventures
The Washington-born actor has pursued a career in business and performing. Jackson has invested in the popular fast-food company Dave's Hot Chicken. The actor owns a minority share in what Insider describes as the fastest-growing chain in the United States.
According to Black Enterprise, the actor planned to launch his own eatery. However, after receiving advice from his accountant, he had to reconsider his decision.
Aside from that, Samuel owns a television production company. According to Publishing Business, he states:
"I am trying to create shows and create jobs for people, so I am talking to a lot of interesting writers and people with all kinds of ideas."
Samuel L. Jackson's endorsements
His financial portfolio relies heavily on endorsements. According to Celebrity Endorsers, he has worked with a number of well-known businesses, including Adidas, Apple, Athletic Propulsion Labs (APL), Brioni, and Audi.
Samuel and his wife, LaTanya, also an actor, devote much of their time to civil and human rights issues. They were involved in the Obama election campaign several years ago. Despite his engagement in the campaign, Samuel has no desire to become a politician, according to Publishing Business.
"I have too many skeletons in my closet to be a politician."
Samuel L. Jackson's house
One of the highlights is his spectacular Samuel L. Jackson residence in Beverly Park, Beverly Hills, which he purchased in 2000. According to Clutch Points, the Captain Marvel star paid almost $8.4 million for the property. Jackson's estate contains 11,738 square feet of residential space.
The family's New York home
In 2005, the couple purchased another home from retired NBA player Greg Anthony and his writer ex-wife, Crystal McCrary. According to the New York Post, they have rented the spacious Manhattan Upper East Side residence in the Leonori.
The 3,000-square-foot co-op combo was last seeking $15,000 per month for a year, down from its previous $18,000 per month asking. The couple had originally advertised it for $13 million in 2018.
Samuel L. Jackson's cars
In addition to his homes, the famous actor is also known for his passion for automobiles. What cars does Samuel Jackson own? Here are among his impressive lineup according to The Richest:
|Car model
|Price
|Toyota Camry
|$34,700
|Range Rover Sport
|$80,000
|Maybach 57 S
|$400,000
|Rolls Royce Phantom
|$325,000
|Jaguar XF
|$50,000
Frequently asked questions
Samuel has been successful in the entertainment sector for decades, and his influence can be seen in both film and business operations. In this section, we will answer some popular questions regarding the Hollywood star.
- How much does it cost to hire Samuel L. Jackson? Celebrity Talent estimates that employing Jackson will cost between $150,000 and $299,000.
- Which is Samuel L. Jackson's highest-grossing movie? His highest-grossing movie is Avengers.
- Who is the richest actor of all time? Jamie Gertz, an actress and investor, is the world's richest actor. The '80s star's net worth is believed to exceed $3 billion.
Samuel L. Jackson's journey from a young actor to one of Hollywood's highest-paid stars is truly inspiring. His earnings from acting, endorsements, and business ventures paint a picture of great net worth.
