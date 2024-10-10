CaseOh's net worth: how much does he earn from streaming?

CaseOh is a famous American social media personality and gaming content creator best known for his engaging content on TikTok and Twitch. He is notably recognized for his humorous and often over-the-top reactions during gameplay. Due to his popularity, fans are curious about his wealth and source of income. So, what is CaseOh's net worth?

Case became known for his light-hearted and interactive streams, often engaging with his audience through "Just Chatting" sessions. Photo: @CaseOh_ on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

CaseOh skyrocketed to stardom in 2022 when his TikTok videos featuring gameplay went viral, amassing millions of views and followers. He later leveraged his TikTok popularity into streaming on Twitch and became a viral sensation. Discover how much the American gaming streamer makes from his gaming content creation.

Full name Case Dylan Baker Gender Male Date of birth May 9, 1998 Age 26 years (as of 2024) Birth sign Taurus Place of birth Arkansas, Dallas County, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Eye colour Brown Hair colour Brown Weight 112 kg (approx) Height 6 feet 2 inches Sexual orientation Straight Religion Christianity Siblings 2 Relationship status Single Profession Gamer, Social media personality Social media Instagram X (Twitter) TikTok YouTube YouTube 2 Twitch

What is CaseOh's real name?

CaseOh, whose real name is Case Dylan Baker (aged 26 as of 2024), was born on May 9, 1998, in Dallas County, Arkansas, United States. He grew up alongside his two brothers and attended a local school.

Case streams games from the horror genre, as well as games like Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout. Photo: @CaseOh_ on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

What does CaseOh do?

CaseOh is a popular gaming content creator on YouTube, Twitch, and other social media platforms. He began his gaming career in September 2022 by posting NBA 2K content on TikTok. Two days later, he started streaming on Twitch before skyrocketing to stardom between late 2022 and early 2023.

What is CaseOh's net worth in 2024?

According to Orah and Perfectley, his net worth is between $1.5 million and $1.85 million, making him one of the richest gamers in the world. He derives his earnings from social media platforms, especially Twitch and YouTube, where he streams his gaming content. Here we discuss how much money CaseOh makes.

CaseOh's Twitch account

Besides YouTube, Case is also famous on Twitch. He joined the platform on October 14, 2018, but his first video streamed on September 10, 2022.

He began his streaming journey by playing NBA 2K23, marking the start of his active presence on the platform. His self-titled Twitch account has over 5.73 million followers and 72.9 million lifetime views.

Dylan is known for his charismatic personality, jokes towards him, and mic peaking. Photo: @CaseOh_ on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

How much does CaseOh make per month on Twitch?

CaseOh's Twitch earnings include an estimated of $3.50 in ad revenue for every 1000 views on the platform and around $2.50 for every active subscriber.

As of this writing, the Arkansas native has 81k active Twitch subscribers, approximating his earnings to be around $202,000. CaseOh's average monthly salary from Twitch views is estimated at $5,500 in September 2024.

CaseOh's YouTube

As of this writing, he boasts over 5.3 million subscribers and 650 million views on the platform. Generally, YouTubers earn between $0.01 and $0.03 per ad view, averaging around $0.18 per view.

How much does CaseOh make off YouTube?

According to VidIQ, the famous YouTuber's monthly YT earnings range between $52,800 and $158,500 as of October 2024.

Why is CaseOh so popular?

CaseOh's popularity stems from his rapid rise on social media, where his engaging and humorous content has resonated with a broad audience. His ability to connect with viewers through relatable gaming moments has led to viral clips, significantly boosting his follower count. His diverse streaming content keeps his audience engaged and returning for more.

Where does CaseOh live?

The American gaming star was born and raised in Arkansas, USA. He currently resides in Clarendon, Arkansas, in a trailer with his two cats, Jinx and Kitt-ee.

Dylan is a loving meme and one of the biggest streamers on Twitch. Photo: @CaseOh_ on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Trivia

CaseOh is a sensational gaming streamer from Dallas, United States. Below are some fast facts about him;

CaseOh's real name is Case Dylan Baker.

His breakthrough came in September 2022, when his gaming video went viral on TikTok.

Before Case became a TikTok star, he was a maintenance worker with his dad, mowing grass.

CaseOh has over 5.3 million subscribers and 650 million views on YouTube. On Twitch, he boosts approximately 5.7 million followers.

CaseOh's income stems from his career as a gaming content creator and social media personality.

He is a close friend of fellow Twitch streamer Jynxzi.

CaseOh was awarded the Variety Streamer of the Year at The Streamer Awards 2024.

CaseOh's net worth has increased from his earnings from YouTube, Twitch, and other social media platforms. He has amassed a massive online following with almost $6 million on Twitch.

