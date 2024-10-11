How much does CaseOh weigh? Bio, family, height, age, and more

CaseOh is a rising Twitch streamer and content creator known for his engaging gaming content. The Arkansas native came into the limelight in late 2022 and quickly gained recognition for his signature hoodie and darkly lit streaming setup. Many are also wondering how much CaseOh weighs and the story behind it.

Twitch streamer CaseOh in selfie pictures that he took in early 2024. Photo: CaseOh_ on X (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Questions about CaseOh's weight are part of the reason he gained quick popularity. He always makes fat jokes with fans during his livestreams. Beyond his online persona, the gamer comes from a humble background and used to work as a maintenance man before he found fame.

CaseOh's profile summary

Full name Case Dylan Baker Other names CaseOh, Randomsimplestuf35 Date of birth May 9, 1998 Age 26 years old in 2024 Birth sign Taurus Place of birth Dallas County, Arkansas, US Current residence Clarendon, Arkansas, US Nationality American Ethnicity White Height 6 feet 2 inches (1.88 m/188 cm) Hair and eye colour Auburn hair and brown eyes Siblings Two brothers Pets 2 cats Profession Gaming content creator, social media personality Years active Joined YouTube on 3 Oct 2011 Social media Instagram X (Twitter) YouTube Twitch TikTok

How much does CaseOh weigh?

CaseOh's weight in pounds is approximately 247 lbs (around 112 kg). In February 2024, he tried to check his weight on a live stream, but the scale broke and showed that he weighed over 800 pounds. In a hilarious response and chat with his fans, the shocked steamer is heard saying,

I broke the scale! It says I weigh 888 pounds! That can't be right. It says I weigh 888 pounds. It doesn't work! The scale said 'to be continued.' Yoh, can we get this dude out of here? Who just said, 'Pray for the scale?' - Who just said, 'You need a warehouse-scale?'

How old is CaseOh?

CaseOh's age is 26 years old as of 2024. He was born on May 9, 1998, in Dallas County, Arkansas, United States.

What is CaseOh's real name?

The gamer's real name is Case Dylan Baker. Before adopting his current moniker, CaseOh, he used to be called Randomsimplestuf35.

Top 5 facts about Twitch streamer Dylan Baker. Photo: @CaseOh_ on X (modified by author)

Source: Original

How tall is CaseOh?

CaseOh's height is 6 feet 2 inches (1.88 m/188 cm). He revealed his height in a video with fellow streamer Jynxzi where the two were comparing their heights. Jynxzi is 5 feet 11 inches (1.8 m/180 cm) tall.

CaseOh's family

The Twitch streamer was born and raised in a Christian family alongside his two brothers. His mom and dad occasionally feature in his content.

CaseOh's mother is active on social media, where she celebrates her son's achievements and encourages fans to support him. Her TikTok account, @caseohs_mom, currently has over 11,900 followers, while her X (Twitter) account has more than 25,800 followers as of 2024.

Baker's father works in maintenance. The streamer used to accompany him to do jobs like plumbing and mowing grass before he became a content creator.

Case is known for his fear of flying, which prompted his dad to drive him to Florida for a collaboration with fellow streamer Jynxzi.

Baker with his mother. Photo: @caseohs_mom on X (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Is CaseOh married?

The gaming content creator is not married and does not have kids as of 2024. He has kept his personal life quite private, so there is not much information available about his dating history.

CaseOh's streaming journey

Baker began his content creation journey in September 2022 by posting NBA 2K content on TikTok. He went viral when people made memes and jokes about his weight, but he was not offended by them.

In an August 2024 livestream, he revealed that going viral for being fat helped him set up a streaming audience faster than he had originally planned.

Like before I was a streamer, my whole plan to become a streamer was to become a professional or amateur Call of Duty player and then use the audience from professional Cod or amateur Cod to build an audience on Twitch and then go into streaming from there. But luckily, people started calling me fat, so we good! We bypassed all that.

He quickly gained popularity on Twitch, where he currently has over 5.8 million followers. He streams games like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, Fall Guys, Hogwarts Legacy, Roblox, Minecraft, Fortnite, Grand Theft Auto V, Five Nights at Freddy's, and The Mortuary Assistant.

Baker has also gained a large audience on other social media platforms. His self-titled YouTube channel has over 5.45 million subscribers with over 664 million views as of October 2024. His TikTok account, @caseohgames, currently has more than 8.4 million followers.

Baker during an interview with fellow streamer Jynxzi in early 2024. Photo: @jynxzipodcastclips1 (modified by author)

Source: Youtube

What is CaseOh's net worth in 2024?

Case has an estimated net worth of between $1.5 million and $1.85 million. His income primarily comes from his Twitch streams, where he has almost 6 million followers. CaseOh's net worth has increased since his partnerships and sponsorships with brands like GamerSupps and Youtooz.

CaseOh's awards and nominations

Baker's work in the streaming community has been recognized several times. In January 2024, the gamer received three nominations at the Streamer Awards 2024, including Best Variety Streamer, Streamer of the Year, and Breakthrough Streamer. He won the Best Variety Streamer category.

FAQs

Since gaining popularity towards the end of 2022, Dylan Baker has continued to captivate fans with his unique streaming style. Below are some of the frequently asked questions about him;

How many pounds is CaseOh?

The gamer weighs around 247 pounds. His height is 6 feet 2 inches (1.88 m).

What was CaseOh's job before streaming?

He worked as a maintenance man. He would do jobs like mowing grass alongside his father.

How long do CaseOh streams last?

The duration of his streams can vary depending on the game and the day's schedule. They typically last around 4.6 hours on average, according to TwitchTracker.

Dylan Baker is holding up a cup with his face on it during a livestream. Photo: @juligzlolz on X (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

CaseOh's weight continues to be a topic of discussion among his fans. Away from his physical attributes, his relatable content has made him a rising star in the gaming and social media world.

