Does Taylor Swift have a private jet? Costs, usage, specs, and more

Does Taylor Swift have a private jet? This is one of the most frequently asked questions about the renowned pop sensation who has severally made headlines for environmental pollution. While Swift’s billionaire status means that she affords the good things in life, many criticise her luxurious lifestyle.

Taylor Swift is an American singer-songwriter who has appeared on lists of history’s greatest artists from publications such as Forbes. Her 2023-2024 Eras Tour ranks as the highest-grossing tour ever. But beyond Swift’s chart-topping albums and hits, she is widely recognised for her opulent living. Take a look at some of the artist’s big girl purchases.

Does Taylor Swift have a private jet?

The Shake It Off hitmaker currently owns a Falcon 7X, a jet popularly known for its exceptional comfort and performance.

Designed by Dassault Aviation, it boasts advanced avionics and technology. Interestingly, Taylor Swift’s private jet, whose registration number is N898TS, features the number 13 logo.

According to the musician, 13 is her favourite number as it only brings her good news. In a 2019 interview with Jay Leno, Swift enthusiastically explained her affinity for the number, saying:

My birthday is on the 13th, and my first album went gold in 13 weeks. Every time I have won an award, I have been sitting in the 13th row or section.

How many jets does Taylor own?

Swift previously owned a Falcon 900. As documented by Business Insider, the jet was quietly sold in January 2024. The singer had reportedly purchased the Falcon 900 in 2009. Below is a summary of the differences between the two planes.

Falcon 7X

Length: 11,019 km

11,019 km Combined thrust: 18,000lb

18,000lb Typical capacity: 19 passengers

19 passengers Price: $54.2 million

Renowned for its extensive use of computer-aided design, Falcon 7X boasts high efficiency, allowing for nonstop long-haul travel. Taylor Swift’s flight has been customised to feature plush seating and modern entertainment systems. She has purportedly owned the property since 2018.

Dassault Falcon 900

Length: 20.21 m

20.21 m Fuel capacity: 8,690 kg

8,690 kg Maximum speed: Mach 0.84-0.87

Mach 0.84-0.87 Typical capacity: 19 passengers

19 passengers Price: $44.7 million

This was Taylor Swift’s first jet. It offered a luxurious cabin experience with customisable interiors to meet specific needs. The interior of Taylor Swift’s private plane equalled parts of functionality and beauty. However, selling it allowed her to focus on the Falcon 7X.

Taylor Swift and her jets' carbon emissions

Taylor’s frequent use of her private jet has drawn criticism from environmental activists and media alike. In 2022, she topped a list of celebrities with the highest private jet carbon emissions per CNS Maryland.

It was reported that Swift allegedly made over 166 hours in flights during the Eras Tour. However, in a statement sent to Newsweek, the singer’s representative defended her against these claims, saying:

Taylor Swift’s airplane is regularly loaned to clients, so attributing most or all of these trips to her is incorrect.

Despite buying more than double the required carbon credit to offset her jet use, Taylor’s environmental footprint remains substantial.

Legal battle with Jack Sweeney

In December 2023, Taylor’s lawyers issued a cease and desist to American programmer Jack Sweeney regarding the tracking of her jet.

They claimed that his tracking posed a security threat to Swift as it made her current location available to all. Nonetheless, Sweeney defended himself by clarifying that his posts are derived from the Federal Aviation Administration’s database.

His reports claimed that Taylor Swift’s jets emitted 1,200 tonnes of carbon dioxide in 2023 (83 times that of the average American). While speaking to NewsNation in February 2024, Jack explained the reasons for disclosing his findings to the broader public, stating:

Regardless of whether I do it, others will still do it because the information is publicly available.

Later, Sweeney's @TaylorSwiftJets Instagram account was suspended by the platform after media outlets began analysing the songwriter’s carbon footprint.

FAQs

Details about Taylor’s personal life are constantly scrutinised thanks to her popularity. Here are some frequently asked questions about the Love Story hitmaker:

How old is Taylor Swift?

The music icon (aged 34 as of 2024) was born on 13 December 1989 in Pennsylvania, USA. Her parents, Scott Kingsley and Andrea Swift, raised her alongside her brother Austin Swift.

What is Taylor Swift’s net worth?

Taylor’s net worth is $1 billion per Celebrity Net Worth. Her income is primarily attributed to her successful musical career.

What jet does Taylor Swift own?

Swift currently owns the Falcon 7X by Dassault. She previously also had the Falcon 900 before she sold it.

How much does Taylor Swift pay for her private jet?

Although the singer purchased the Falcon FX for a couple of million, she does not fly for free. According to SlashGear, it consumes 385 gallons of fuel hourly.

Who is Taylor Swift dating?

Since 2013, the Red hitmaker has been in a romantic relationship with American NFL star Travis Kelce.

She has been repeatedly accused of attending her boyfriend’s game via her jet at the expense of the environment.

Does Taylor Swift have a private jet? She owns a Falcon 7X that she mainly uses for personal and sometimes professional use. While the singer often makes news for her philanthropic endeavours, many condemn her frequent use of the jet due to its carbon emissions.

