Pro Bowl NFL running back of the Seattle Hawks, Marshawn Lynch, goes down in history as one of the best NFL players. His credits are endless, including leading the Seahawks to victory in Super Bowl XLVIII. But as the saying goes, behind every successful man, there is a woman. Fans believe for this star, it is none other than Marshawn Lynch’s wife, Charmaine Glock.

Charmaine Glock is rumoured to be Marshawn Lynch’s wife. They were speculated at one point in time to be expecting a child together. Nicknamed 'Beast mode', the NFL superstar Marshawn has had a couple of relationships in the past.

Charmaine Glock’s profile and bio summary

Gender Female Date of birth 30 November 1989 Place of birth Bellevue, Washington Zodiac sign Sagittarius Age 33 years (as of April 2023) Nationality American Profession Instagram personality and model Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Unmarried Current residence Seattle, Washington

How old is Charmaine Glock?

Charmaine Glock (aged 33 years old as of April 2023) was born on 30 November 1989 in Bellevue, Washington.

Charmaine Glock’s nationality

Glock holds American nationality. Unfortunately, her ethnicity is unknown as she has not revealed anything about her roots, or her family and early childhood.

Career

Most reports state she works as a model and Instagram personality. As of April 2023, her Twitter and Instagram accounts have reportedly been for violating their rules. Allegedly, she is a former adult film star and is also said to be working at 24/7-365 RetroGrade Engineering in Seattle, where she currently resides.

Interests

Charmaine Glock's profiles indicate she is interested in adventure sports and dreams of being an athlete. She also loves cliff diving, dirt biking through trails, surfing, and travelling.

Is Marshawn Lynch married?

Although Charmaine is rumoured to be Lynch’s wife, she revealed in an interview with Inked that they dated for a while but were no longer together. She further said that she was not the mother of Lynch’s rumoured child. Marshawn has no kids at the time of writing.

Where is Marshawn Lynch’s wife?

The running back is not forthcoming about his life, leave alone his romantic side. He was at one point even fined $50,000 by the NFL for refusing to talk to the media throughout the 2013 NFL season.

Does Marshawn Lynch have a family?

Marshawn Terrell Lynch was born in the United States on 22 April 1986. He was raised by his single mother Denise, a 200-meter track record holder at Oakland Technical High School. His father, Maurice Sapp, is serving a 24-year sentence for burglary.

What does Marshawn Lynch do for a living now?

After retiring from the NFL, the Seahawks' legend secured a job with Amazon’s ‘Thursday Night Football’ , where he currently works.

What is Marshawn Lynch's net worth?

Reports suggest it is $35 million in 2023. Allegedly he earned a total of $56 million in salary alone during his NFL career, and at least $10-20 million from endorsements.

Charmaine Glock’s net worth

It is reported to be between $1 million and $5 million. Her main source of income is said to be her Instagram career.

Although Marshawn Lynch’s wife is rumoured to be Charmaine Glock, the two are not an item. They only dated for a while in late 2014 before calling things off.

