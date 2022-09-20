Who is Leicht Perlig? Age, boyfriend, career, body measurements, profiles

Leicht Perlig is a renowned Instagram model famous for posting gorgeous pictures on her social media account. Her photographs have attracted a broad fan base of over two million followers on Instagram. But what is the story behind Leicht Perlig behind the lens? Is she dating, and does she have any kids?

Besides being an Instagram model, Leicht Perlig is an internet personality and social media influencer from Russia. Her nickname is Softsparkling, and she received a lot of attention due to the photos and videos she shares on her social media pages.

Leicht Perlig's profiles

Real Name Leicht Perlig Nickname Softsparkling Date of birth 1990 Place of birth Russia Parents Not known Siblings Not known Spouse Single Children None Height 5 feet 4 inches Weight 60 kgs Instagram Softsparkling & Zartprickelnd YouTube Softsparkling Net worth Approximately $800,000

How old is Leicht Perlig?

Leicht Perlig's age is 32 years as of 2022. She was born and raised in Russia in 1990. Her exact birth date is unknown, as well as her zodiac sign.

Leicht went to a local private high school in her hometown. However, there are no details about her educational qualifications.

She is a firm Christian believer and comes from a good religious family. However, she remains a private person and has not mentioned any details about her parents or siblings on her social media accounts.

What are Leicht Perlig's body measurements?

Leicht Perlig's height is 5 feet 4 inches, while she weighs 60 kg (132 pounds). Additionally, she has brown hair and brown eyes.

Leicht Perlig's career

Perlig's career began when she created an Instagram account. She began posting attractive pictures of herself, gradually attracting a vast audience. Eventually, she gained millions of followers. She has 2.9 million followers as of 29 September 2022.

She has another account under the username Zartprickelnd. It is a backup account just in case her main account gets deleted. This account has 788k followers at the time of writing.

Is Leicht Perlig on YouTube?

Additionally, she has a YouTube Channel that started on the 19th of October 2019. Here she shares various videos and has been quite active lately, with her latest video uploaded one month ago. The channel has over 64.2k subscribers.

What is Leicht Perlig's net worth?

Perlig's primary source of income is the sponsorships and paid subscriptions she gets from famous brands. In addition, her thriving Instagram account helps attract sponsors, usually fashion brands. Her net worth is currently over $800,000.

Her social media statistics are impressive, with three million followers and an average engagement rate of 5% (124k average likes). As a result, she expected revenues from a single sponsored post to range from $5,023 to $8,372.

Perlig has an Onlyfans account where she shares explicit content with paid subscribers. Usually, her subscription plan goes for $10 per month and $72 per year. However, this has not been recorded as her primary source of income.

Leicht Perlig's boyfriend

She prefers to keep her private life under wraps, so there is little to no information about her personal life. Furthermore, Leicht Perlig's boyfriend is not publicly known are there is no news or rumours of who her partner could be.

There is also no evidence that Leicht Perlig has any children. She shared her thoughts on the topic in a post she made:

Wieso ich keine Kinder haben mochte (Why I don't want to have children)

She stated that having children gives an individual the responsibility of another person. Additionally, it affects the body of a woman.

Perlig is a phenomenal woman with a great figure who has captured the attention of many and continues to do so through her Instagram page, where she shares photos and videos with her millions of fans. She has a continuously growing fan base and is expected to only rise further in the social media hierarchy.

