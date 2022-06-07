Instagram has become the perfect platform for models to showcase their work, thanks to its emphasis on high-quality visual content. Nicola Cavanis is one of the models using this platform to showcase her talent, create her portfolio, and work with brands. Please get to know her here.

Nicola Cavanis is a renowned German model and Instagram influencer. Photo: @nicolaca_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Nicola Cavanis is a German model and Instagram influencer who uses this platform to flaunt her creative style, versatility, and talent. It has boosted her reach and following, making her one recognised Instagram influencer. Here is everything you should know about this beauty.

Profile summary and bio

Date of birth 17 December 1998 Place of birth Germany Zodiac sign Sagittarius Nicola Cavanis's age 23 years (as of June 2022) Profession Model and Instagram Influencer Agency Louisa Models Nationality German Nicola Cavanis’s height 5” 8” (1.75 m) Weight 123 lbs (53 kg) Body measurements 33-24-36 Physique Slim & fit Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Green Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Sebo Reichhart Instagram nicolaca_ YouTube nicolaca_

Who is Nicola Cavanis?

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

She is a German-based model who is turning heads on Instagram with her good looks and creative styling and poses. She is of white ethnicity.

What is the age of Nicola Cavanis?

She was born on 17 December 1998 in Germany and is 23 years old as of June 2022. However, she has not revealed much about her family, siblings, upbringing, and education.

How tall is Nicola Cavanis?

Height is a big deal in modelling, as a taller stature appears to command more at runway shows. So, fans often ask about the height of models, and Nicola is no exception. She stands tall at 5” 8” (1.75 m).

Nicola Cavanis is 5 ft 8 in tall. Her body measurements are 33-24-36. Photo: @nicolaca_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The model also has a slim and fit physique. She regularly works out and enjoys yoga, as seen from her YouTube and Instagram videos. Her body measurements are estimated to be 33-24-36.

Nicola Cavanis’s career

The beauty has a very successful modelling career. Nicola is famous for posting enthralling photos of her modelling gigs and personal life on Instagram. Cavanis began sharing her modelling pictures on this platform in November of 2012.

However, it is not known when she started her modelling career. Even so, it is known that she has worked with the who of the who’s in the industry. For example, she has worked with modelling agencies such as Uniko, Stockholms Gruppen, Talents Models Munich, and Major Models Milan.

Additionally, the model has graced several fashion and women’s magazine covers and is the face of several lingerie, apparel, swimwear, sports illustrates, and makeup brands.

What is Nicola Cavanis’s model agency?

She is currently signed to a German-based agency Louisa Models, as indicated on her Instagram bio.

Nicola Cavanis’s Instagram

Besides modelling, the beauty is also a social media influencer thanks to her considerable following on Instagram. She boasts 923K follows as of June 2022. When flipping through her page, you will notice that she has worked with brands like Nivea, Dior, Tom Ford Beauty, and Sturm.

Nicola Cavanis's Instagram contains her modelling and personal pictures and work with brands. Photo: @nicolaca_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

But besides Instagram, Cavanis also tested the YouTube waters. She opened her YouTube channel on 14 November 2020, intending to share abs, legs, and bum workout videos.

However, in September 2021, she posted a video titled I will be back soon…She is yet to make her comeback on this platform.

What is Nicola Cavanis’s net worth?

The beauty is all about chasing the bag. When she is not modelling, Cavanis is on YouTube making vlogs or Instagram working with brands. Although there is no official report about her net worth, she is believed to have a good income.

Glamour Path has revealed that she charges $10 thousand for a sponsored post and between $30 and $40 thousand for a cover shoot.

Who is Nicola Cavanis dating?

Nicola Cavanis’s boyfriend is believed to be the property market analyst Sebo Reichhart. She has shared a few cute pictures of the two on her Instagram.

Nicola Cavanis is a German-based model and social media influencer. She has a successful modelling career and has worked with renowned agencies like Uniko, Stockholms Gruppen, and Talents Models Munich. At the moment, she is working with Louisa Models.

READ ALSO: Who is Dalila Bela? Age, siblings, height, movies and TV shows, profiles, net worth

Briefly.co.za shared a post about Dalila Bela. Dalila is one of the young actresses who is solidifying her place in Hollywood. Some of her acting projects include Anne with an E, The Stranger, Odd Squad, and Dead Hearts.

Her talent has not gone without notice. She has become a favourite amongst most fans.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News