Hollywood is very competitive, and only the best get to shine on this platform. In many cases, young actresses are out shined by stars who have dominated the industry for decades. However, some like Dalila Bela are holding their ground and proving to be a threat.

Dalila Bela is living the life most of us dream of: to be young, famous, and talented. She has worked herself up the ladder in Hollywood and has grown to be one of the young actresses who have impacted the industry. So who is she, and what are her acting credits? Discover all these and much more as we unveil what is known about this young star.

Profile summary

Date of birth 5 October 2001 Place of birth Montreal, Quebec, Canada Zodiac sign Libra Age 20 years (as of June 2022) Profession Actress Nationality Canadian Ethnicity Mixed Religion Jewish Brothers Raphael Alejandro and Bruce Salomon Height 4’ 11” (1.5 m) Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Dark brown Instagram dalilabela01

Who is Dalila Bela?

She is a young actress who is stealing the spotlight in Hollywood with her versatility and talent. Thanks to her perfect blend of every character, fans speculate she will be a force to reckon with for years to come.

Dalila Bela’s age and height

The beauty was born on 5 October 2001 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada and is 20 years old as of June 2022. She stands tall at 4 ft 11 in (1.5 m).

Does Dalila Bela have a brother?

Dalila Bela’s siblings are Raphael Alejandro and Bruce Salomon, who are actors.

Is Dalila Bela Mexican?

She is of mixed ethnicity as her ancestry is English, French, Brazilian, Spanish and Panamanian. Her family is Jewish.

Career

Bela was born a star, and the universe aligned in her favour to let her shine like the star she is. She had immediate success after landing an agent in her hometown. By five, she had appeared in a national advertisement.

After bagging a few projects in Montreal, her family relocated to Vancouver to expand her opportunities. In 2009, the youngster got minor roles in Supernatural and the Fringe TV shows.

In the next two years, the actress featured in R.L. Stine’s The Haunting Hour: The Series, The Stranger, Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules, Red Riding Hood, and Joanna Makes a Friend. However, her big break came in 2014 when she starred as Agent Olive in perhaps the most known of her projects, Odd Squad.

Here is a look at some of Dalila Bela’s movies and TV shows:

Fairly Odd Christmas Once Upon a Time

Grave Encounters 2

Twist of Faith

The 100

Anne

The Tomorrow People

Mr. Young

Positively Ozitively

Ready Jet Go

The Adventure Club

That Burning Feeling

Anne with an E

Career highlights

Because of her exceptional leading role in Odd Squad, the young star was in spring 2015 invited as a guest at the annual Easter Egg Hunt at the White House. Similarly, she received many international accolades for her role in Dead Hearts.

Dalila was nominated for four consecutive years for Young Artist Awards. She was also nominated for her role as Agent Olive in Odd Squad in the 2016 Canadian Screen Awards and the 2016 Imagen Foundation Awards. Additionally, she has won several awards, including:

Two YAA for her accurate portrayal of a Russian speaking girl in The Stranger.

The 2014 best actress at the Diabolique International Film Festival for her role in Dead Hearts.

LEO Award for her lead role in Joanna Makes a Friend.

Frequently asked questions about Dalila Bela’s career

Success at a young age always makes fans curious to know more about your career journey and success. So, fans have been in the case of Bela, often asking a thing or two about her. For example, her TV characters and stuff like her accent that appear to change in her films. Here are a few of the commonly asked questions about her career:

Is Dalila Bela still acting?

Fans have often asked this because her last project was dated in 2019. But since she has not released any retirement statement, she is believed to still be into acting.

Does Dalila Bela speak French?

She is proficient in English, Spanish, French, and Portuguese.

How old was Dalila Bela in Anne with an E?

She appeared in the show in 2015 and was 13 or 14 years old, depending on the month it premiered.

Who was Dalila Bela in Once Upon a Time?

She was Young Guinevere and appeared in the episode The Broken Kingdom.

How old is Agent Olive from Odd Squad now?

She is 20 years old as of June 2022.

What is Dalila Bela’s net worth?

There is no official report about her net worth. However, some of Dalila Bela’s profiles speculate her value to be $400 thousand.

More works

Besides acting, Dalila is passionate about music and giving back to society. She has participated in the Carecem Foundation, which helps children from low-income families attend summer camps in Los Angeles.

Who is Dalila Bela’s boyfriend?

She is reportedly single because she has never revealed her partner.

Dalila Bela is one of the most talented young actresses. She has starred in notable projects like Anne, Odd Squad, The Tomorrow People, and Dead Hearts. Fans believe this is just the beginning and cannot wait to see what the future holds for her.

