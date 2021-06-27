Amber DeLuca is a strong woman who has a well-toned body, long legs and ripped arms and abs. But, the famous, strong lady that she is today was not who she always was. She started as a young girl who was very interested in sports. So, how did she end up competing in running for America's Strongest Woman? Discover more about her below.

Amber Deluca is unapologetically herself. She is a strong woman, and she flaunts it. She has left people online gagged at her sheer size and prowess. Not many women have achieved the muscle mass that she has. What is her story?

Early life

How old is Amber DeLuca? The successful bodybuilder was born in Cleveland, Ohio, near the Cuyahoga River and grew up in Peninsula. She is the granddaughter of Levi Levering, the head of the Omaha people in the early 20th century. She was adopted when she was a few months old and had a lovely upbringing.

Her life started in Fremont, Ohio, and this photo was taken around 1971 before she moved to Peninsula, Ohio, where she grew up.

Ethnicity and heritage

What is Amber DeLuca's ethnicity? Amber has multi-ethnic roots. Her biological mother is Native American of the Omaha and Shoshone lineage. She belongs to the Tapa (Deer clan), one of the 7 clans within Omaha Nation, and is referred to as Ponca-Sa. Her biological father is of Ojibway, Sioux, German, and French origins.

Education

Amber has always been successful in athletics, even getting an athletics scholarship in volleyball at the Gannon University in Pennsylvania. Her guidance saw the team rise to compete on a national level for the first time ever.

Fun fact: She still holds the highest kills records in the Gannon University

She graduated from Gannon University with a Bachelor of Arts in communications/English in 1990. She received lessons on arm-wrestling under the creator of the American Gladiators, Dann Carr.

Is Amber DeLuca enlisted in the army?

Amber joined the United States Airforce, and she was placed at Clovis in New Mexico. She led the Airforce to win two World Military Championships, continuing her streak of winning everywhere she went.

Her service to the USA included a brief stint in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as a Desert Storm veteran. While with the Airforce, she was a rock/sport climbing teacher, and she even became an expert climber. During this time, she finished a Msc. in Human Resource Management.

Amber at a photoshoot as an Amazon woman.

How did Amber DeLuca begin bodybuilding?

By her own admission, Amber grew up as a tomboy, and she began training when she was only 13 years old to make herself ready to play sports in high school. Her training was very effective, and by the time she was 14, she could benchpress 135 pounds.

Bodybuilding competitions

She was 1st in her 1st figure competition: The National Amateur Bodybuilding Association Ms Figure America in 2001. After that, she participated in other competitions until a photographer, Bill Dobbins, convinced her to compete in bodybuilding after their first photo shoot.

In 2003, she won her first show, the NPC Mid-USA, and she was placed 13th in the NPC Nationals in 2005. She competed in her last show in 2007, the NPC Master's Nationals, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. By this time, she was a hot topic and one of the best and most sought after professionals in the bodybuilding and fitness circles.

A picture by Bill Dobbins of Deluca. He expressed her as a strong female figure before she became famous.

Amber Deluca as a strong woman

She moved to Den Haag, Netherlands, to train with a professional female bodybuilder, Saskia Salemink. When she returned to the United States, she was 210 pounds with a renewed passion for getting even bigger. She trained with strongman Mark Phillipi.

In 2011, an amateur strongman, John Posen, came across her in an Alberquerque gym pressing 185 pounds. He talked her into competing in strongwoman shows, and she went to Las Vegas, Nevada, to train. Here, she trained with the World's Strongest Man competitor, Nick Best.

Her training paid off, and she won the New Hampshire State Strongwoman show in September 2011; this win qualified her to compete for America's Strongest Woman, where she was placed 4th overall.

At her second competition.

Amber DeLuca's company

She launched her own company, Amber Goddess. At her company, she produced Amazon Fetish films. She lifts ordinary people sensually and dominantly. Since she has been a model, athlete and bodybuilder, she is in a unique position to do stunts that several other strong women may not do in front of a camera. Amber Deluca's net worth has not been publicly disclosed.

Amber DeLuca is a woman who is proud of her body and physique. She embodies body positivity and living your truth no matter how confusing it may be for others.

