Rachel Fit's bio: age, Tiktok, YouTube, surgery, interview, worth

Rachel Fit, an American Instagram star, is famous for body contortion, pole dancing and physique modelling. After going viral, her bad days would worsen, and she even contemplated not posting on Instagram anymore because of trolls. It took her some time to get used to people's negative comments about her and what she does.

Rachel Fit sitting on a bench. Photo: @newcentralbeauty01

Source: Instagram

She admitted that she did the lip filling plastic surgery and also thought of increasing her bust. The idea to increase her bust came to her mind when someone trolled her for having a small chest. The dancer later changed her mind when she realized the people she wanted to impress would still mock her for having a fake bosom. Is Rachel Fit dating?

Rachel Fit profile summary

Full name: Rachel Fit

Rachel Fit Date of birth: 31st December 1989

31st December 1989 Age: 31 years as of June 2021

31 years as of June 2021 Career: Social media influencer, pole dancer, contortionist and model

Social media influencer, pole dancer, contortionist and model Nationality: American

American Net worth: $1.5 million

$1.5 million Tiktok: @rachelfit__

@rachelfit__ Instagram: rachelfit_.

rachelfit_. Twitter: @RACHELFIT_

@RACHELFIT_ YouTube: Rachel Fit

Rachel Fit's biography

Rachel Fit's age is 31 years as of June 2021. She was born on 31st December 1989 in the US. The celebrity went from doing splits in high school to complex body contortion tricks. Her fans know little about her personal life because she is a private person.

The renowned dancer crossing the road. Photo: @jicky.heth

Source: Instagram

The dancer opened her Instagram page in January 2015. Rachel Fit's pole dance videos went viral in the same year. She had a massive following even before American hip hop celebrity called Future gave her a shoutout on her page. Rachel was a pole dance instructor in Polestars, located in Miami, Florida.

Rachel Fit's plastic surgery opinions

In Rachel Fit's interview with BETNetworks, she stated that she felt plastic surgery was a mask for insecurities. According to her, people visit doctors to fix their bodies' insecurities. Rachel has nothing against plastic surgery and those who do it. The pole dancer made it clear that people can do whatever they want to do with their bodies.

In the pole dancer's YouTube interview with IV The Culture Podcast, the contortionist revealed she was a stripper at 18 or 19 years old. She talked about her experiences as a stripper, the moral principles she maintained while doing the job, and her transition to pole dancing and body contortion.

The contortionist aspires to be a dietician. It is a professionally recognized term for a nutritionist in the US. As a dancer and contortionist, she already knows so much about dieting and nutrition. However, the celebrity needs to study to get a certificate and a license.

The social media influencer stretching her body. Photo: @rachelfit

Source: Twitter

What are Rachel Fit's body measurements? She has not disclosed her body measurements publicly. Meanwhile, Rachel Fit's net worth is $1.5 million. She is making more money than she used to when she was a stripper.

Rachel Fit's boyfriend

She revealed that the man she hoped to marry got a 20-years-jail sentence. She often visited him when he spent 2 years in the county jail, one and a half years on house arrest and four years in prison.

The celebrity admitted that the relationship weighed her down. She would constantly argue with her ex-partner because of emotional exhaustion. The IV The Culture Podcast gentlemen (interviewers) commented that the man had a good reason for breaking up with her. They presumed that he believed twenty years was too long for her to wait for him and wanted her to focus on her life.

The Instagram star admitted he was the best man she has ever met. She did not talk about her current relationship status, making her fans conclude that she is single. The dancer is against open relationships.

Rachel Fit's YouTube account's growth rate is slower than her other social platform accounts. She posted two videos three years ago and stopped at that. Rachel Fit's Tiktok page has 70.7k followers and 150.5k likes as of 11th June 2021.

She 2018 and currently has 74 million followers. Meanwhile, her Instagram page has 1.9 million followers. She gets from 100k to 1.5 million Instagram views per video. Her fans love the contortion videos as much as the pole dancing videos.

Rachel Fit did not achieve the flexibility her body has overnight. She tirelessly worked in the gym to gain core strength for pole dancing and maintained a healthy diet. The world commends her for consistently pushing for her dreams against all odds.

