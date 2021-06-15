Sommer Ray's net worth, age, family, ethnicity, height, dating

In the past, models were famous for being seen rather than heard. They were known to appear glamorous in magazines and walk down the runway without saying a word. Luckily, the 21st century has come to revolutionalise everything. Today, Sommer Ray has used her massive following on social media to earn wealth and educate people on fitness.

Sommer Ray is a famous fitness model.

Ray is a famous American fitness model. She doubles up as a YouTube content creator, and internet personality. She is best known for her YouTube channel called Sommer Ray, where she uploads her workout clips, different game challenges, and pranks-related videos.

Sommer Ray's biography

The model was born on 15th September 1996 in Denver, Colorado, USA. Sommer Ray's mother is Shannon, but she has not offered her father's name. Her father was a bodybuilder who passed away in June 2015, while her mother was a fitness model.

What is Sommer Ray's race? She belongs to a Caucasian-white ethnic background, while her nationality is American. The bikini model was raised among her three siblings, two sisters, Savana and Skylyn, and one brother, Bronson.

The model has been acquiring her education at a local high school in Denver. However, she has not offered any information about the institute's name or the grade she is in.

Career

At the age of 15, the model's family relocated to Lone Tree, where she embarked on her fitness journey. This was made less challenging as she has learnt a lot about bodybuilding from her father. While growing up, she watched her mother do modelling, and she was more inclined to modelling as a career than bodybuilding.

In 2015, she was awarded the title of NPC Colorado state Championship Bikini Teen, and this helped her come into the limelight. With her fame and good looks, many high-end brands approached her to promote their works and be the face of their magazines.

In 2016, the model earned the title SI's Lovely Ladies of the Day. A year later, she appeared on the 2017 TV show Wild N Out. She owns a clothing brand where she sells various products through an e-store under the name, Sommerraysshop. She also launched a free fitness app known as Evolve Fitness.

Sommer has a YouTube channel.

In the social media sector, the model has a YouTube channel, Sommer Ray, created on 27th January 2017. So far, the channel has garnered 80 million views, 1.87 million subscribers and 83 videos. The YouTuber uploads different video clips on the YouTube channel like workouts, viral game challenges, live streams, tutorials, and pranks, among others.

Her Instagram account, sommerray, has 26.6 million followers. She uses this platform in promoting various fashion brands such as Fashion Nova and many fitness supplements. She also regularly updates her fans with her hot pictures.

Sommer Ray's boyfriend and dating history

Who is Sommer Ray's bf? The American model is currently single. However, she dated several other men in the past. Some of Sommer Ray's boyfriends were Machine Gun Kelly, Bennett Sipes, Justina Valentine, Max Ehrich, and RiceGum. Ricegum and Sommer Ray's dating lasted a while as they broke up shortly after. This was the case with Max, too, as the union lasted only a few months.

Sommer Ray's measurements

Sommer Ray's height is 5 feet 5 inches, and she weighs 55kg. The model has green eyes and blond hair. For her other body measurements, she measures 34-24-38 inches for bust, waist and hips, respectively. She wears a shoe size 6.5 (US).

Net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the gorgeous model has an estimated net worth of $8 million as of 2021. She has earned such a massive sum of money basically from her modelling. She also makes money from YouTube content creation, endorsement deals, paid fashion shows and sponsorships.

Facts about Sommer Ray

The beautiful social media personality.

Who is Sommer Ray? She is a gorgeous American fitness model, YouTube content creator, social media personality, and former Vine star. How old is Ray? The model is 24 years old as of 2021. She was born on 15th September 1996. Who are Ray's sisters? Her two sisters are Savana and Skylyn. Where does Ray live? At the moment, the fitness freak resides in Los, Angeles California. Who was Sommer Ray's boyfriend in 2020? In 2020, she dated a young guy by the name, Bennet even though she is currently single. Who are Sommer Ray's parents? Her mother, Shannon, was a model, while her father, whose name is not known, was a bodybuilder. Which comedy show did Ray feature in? She appeared in the 2017 comedy show Wild N Out.

Sommer Ray is one of the best and most famous social media personalities in the United States. She is known for her YouTube videos and Instagram posts. She has achieved so much at such a young age, making her a role model and inspiration to the young and upcoming models and social media personalities in the world.

