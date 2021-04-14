Olivia Ponton is an American social media personality best known for her success on TikTok and Instagram, where she has millions of followers and admirers. One of the things that make her admirable is Olivia Ponton's height and overall beauty.

How tall is Olivia Ponton? Olivia Ponton's height is 173 cm, which is approximately 5 feet 8 inches. Impressive, right?

How much does Olivia Ponton weigh? Marie weighs 56 kilograms, i.e., 123 pounds, and her bra, waist, and hip measurements are 32, 24, and 36, respectively. The model's shoe size is 7.5 and the dress size is 2 based on US standards. Here are more interesting personal details of the celebrity that you should know.

Who is Olivia Ponton?

Officially known as Olivia Marie Ponton, the Tik Tok star was born on 30th 2002 in Naples, Florida, USA. So, how old is Olivia Ponton? Olivia Ponton's age will be 20 years in May 2022.

She is an American of White ethnicity, professionally a model and social media star who has been actively blogging since 2016. Introverted Marie has blonde hair and hazel eyes. Is Olivia Ponton in high school? No. The beauty queen completed her studies at Naples High School. Little is known about her family, apart from the fact that she has an unnamed sister and a supportive family.

Olivia Ponton's workout

The fashionable Marie is addicted to working out to maintain her sexy, flexible physique, which is characterized by a thin waist and bubble butt. She mostly goes to the gym and engages in bodyweight training, weight training, core workout, and cardio. For instance, she does crunches, squats, planks, lunges, leg presses, twisters, TRX rows, tricep pushdowns, calf raises, and leg raises, among other exercises.

Olivia Ponton merch

Are you a fan of the model Olivia Ponton and would love to own clothes with the Olivia Ponton logo? You can purchase various Olivia Ponton apparel, shirts for men and women, kid shirts, hoodies, long sleeves, and crewneck sweatshirts from Amazon. They come in various colours and sizes to suit your taste and preferences. They can also be bought from other online stores, such as Redbubble, Moteefe, and Teechip, alongside other Olivia Ponton gifts and merchandise like duvet covers, sticker packs, wood mounted prints, miniskirts, and spiral notebooks, among others.

Social media presence

Olivia Ponton movies or short viral videos have attracted many, with Olivia Ponton Instagram having 2.5 million followers and Olivia Ponton's TikTok having 5 million followers and 456 million likes. She also has a YouTube account with 142k subscribers and a Twitter account with 459k followers.

Olivia Ponton's ex

Marie is straight, meaning she likes boys. Who is Olivia Ponton's boyfriend? She is currently single but has had her share of heartbreaks.

Marie's first boyfriend was Kio Cyr, whom she met on TikTok in March 2020. Kio, the son of a French dad and a Thai mother, is a video creator focusing on lip-syncs, trends, and transitions.

What happened with Olivia Ponton? Sadly, they broke up after 4 months. The breakup was not nasty, as the two appreciated the warm moments spent together.

Although Marie was linked to Nate Wyatt and Harry Jowsey of Too Hot to Handle, she set the records straight by clarifying that she is just friends with the two. Some fans think she came out as gay in a recent TikTok video after singing along to a remix TikTok song, ‘Well first of all ehhh’ used by many to come out and address their sexuality. The gay speculations were further fueled when the TikTok star shared a recent video with fellow TikTokker Kai, alongside the caption:

“Happy birthday bubs [heart emoji]. U my favourite.”

Olivia Ponton's net worth

From the social media engagements, she earns about $400 thousand annually, with a net worth of approximately $1 million. The model also earns from well-paying advertisements with successful brands, such as Boohoo, Skywear, Pretty Little Thing, Dolls Kill, BodyBlendz, Urban Outfitters, and Peppermayo. She recently started working for the Wilhelmina US modeling agency at a rate of $800k.

Nudestix collab

In March 2022, she launched a limited-edition collaboration with 8-year-old makeup brand Nudestix, in the form of the brand’s Nudies Bloom blush in the shade Sweet Cheeks.

She enjoyed working with Nudestix:

“It was because of how easy-to-use the products are and the fact that their products are cream-based. Before I joined Nudestix as an investor, I was looking for a makeup brand that had cream-based products. I could only find brands that have certain products that are cream-based, but not all. Nudestix products are all cream-based, which is something so special, especially for me. Looking like a glazed donut is always what I aspire to be.”

