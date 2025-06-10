Who is Leo Skepi? Everything to know about the TikTok sensation

Leo Skepi is an Albanian social media personality who gained prominence on TikTok for sharing conversational vlogs about his daily life and experiences. He faced a series of online controversies, including fatphobic comments and fear-inducing remarks during the 2025 Los Angeles wildfires.

Leo (L) in Los Angeles on October 11, 2023. Skepi (R) packing to move to LA on June 12, 2023. Photo: @leoskepi on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

Leo gained immense prominence after sharing conversational videos on his social media accounts, especially TikTok.

on his social media accounts, especially TikTok. Skepi celebrated his 27th birthday in March 2025.

in March 2025. Despite being an American-based content creator, Skepi is originally from Albania .

. He is openly gay and revealed this to the public when he was 21.

Leo Skepi’s profile summary

Full name Leo Skepi Gender Male Date of birth March 7, 1998 Age 27 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Albania Current residence Houston, Texas, United States Nationality Albanian Ethnicity White Height 6′ 7″ (2.01 m) Weight 73 kg (approx) Siblings Hayden Relationship status Single Profession Content creator, podcast host, and a registered nurse Net worth $5 million Social media Instagram TikTok YouTube

A look at Leo Skepi’s biography

Leo Skepi is a popular social media influencer and content creator. He is best known for uploading self-help and motivational videos on his social media platforms.

During a May 2024 interview with GQ, the TikTok and podcast personality opened up about his early life and upbringing. Leo said,

My background being Albanian, being gay, going through the upbringing that I have, which was eventful to say the least, I realized I have a very specific approach to life, and a personality that is not typical.

Skepi on October 29, 2023. Photo: @leoskepi on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Leo Skepi's family supports his journeys

Leo's mother is Melissa Skepi, according to her She often shares how proud she is of her son's endeavours. When Leo launched his App, Positive Focus, in April 2021, she shared the news on her Facebook profile and wrote:

We all need some positivity in our lives. It becomes so easy to see the negative. I cannot recommend this app highly enough! My son Leo Skepi is the creator of this app.

She continued,

Not only is Leo a Registered Nurse and licensed real estate agent he is now the developer of an amazing app all at the age of 23!! I am one proud momma.

Leo grew up alongside his sister, Basia Skepi, and he often features her in some of his TikTok videos. In June 2025, Leo shared a TikTok video of him and Basia trying on clothes, during which he said:

We're in a [Versace store]. We're trying on clothes. This is what my sister, Basia, is trying on.

Leo Skepi's mother, Melissa (L) in 2020. Leo and his sister Basia in June 2025 (R) Photos: Melissa Skepi and Leo Skepi

Source: Facebook

Facts about Leo Skepi’s job and career

Leo Skepi is primarily a social media influencer and content creator, especially known for his TikTok presence, boasting over 9.3 million followers. For his Instagram account, he has over 4 million followers. He shares conversational vlogs, fitness content, and uplifting advice with his fans.

He is also a podcast host of Aware & Aggravated. Leo Skepi’s podcast centres on mental health, mindfulness, and self-love.

Additionally, Leo is an entrepreneur who developed the Positive Focus mobile app, which is aimed at helping people navigate abusive relationships. In some of his videos, Skepi has also revealed that he is a registered nurse, but he is fully into content creation.

How rich is Leo Skepi?

Leo Skepi is rich primarily due to his success as a social media influencer and content creator across platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube. According to the Vocal, Leo Skepi’s net worth is estimated at $5 million.

Leo (L) on July 15, 2023. Skepi (R) in Los Angeles, California on August 6, 2023. Photo: @leoskepi on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Leo Skepi was 'given a second chance'

In June 2024 Leo was involved in a car accident and shared pictures of the crashed car on social media with the caption,

No major injuries. Me and my mom are both ok. No podcast this week. Walked away with a second chance at life last night and I’m gonna use it.

Leo said brands should not have to cater to every size, claiming size inclusivity is not a right or guarantee. Skepi stated that a brand not making his size in something does not give him grounds to criticise the brand, and brands are allowed to want a certain image with their products.

He also implied that when he was heavier, he felt the clothing was flattering, but his body was the unflattering element, sparking accusations of fatphobia.

Fear-Inducing remarks during the 2025 Los Angeles wildfires

Skepi warned Los Angeles to prepare for "round two" during the wildfires, suggesting a battle for resources. He advised people, especially women, to be "as vicious as they need to be" to protect their communities, implying emergency services were overwhelmed.

Skepi also made comments about homeless people waiting for their moment to cause chaos, which many saw as fear-mongering and blaming the unhoused population during a natural disaster.

Trivia facts

Leo first started posting vlogs on TikTok in 2021.

One of his viral videos is a tutorial on how to take a shot of tequila, which garnered over 2 million views.

Leo often collaborates with other famous content creators, such as Spencewuah, and has featured Dom Gabriel in a TikTok video.

The TikTok celebrity lives in Houston, Texas. In early 2025, Leo sparked negative comments when he flew from Texas to New York just to try a Caesar salad wrap.

Leo Skepi revealed during an interview with Trisha Paytas that his stepfather was 'in prison for murder' and passed away in a motorcycle accident.

Leo Skepi is a dynamic social media influencer known for inspiring millions with authentic and uplifting content. His unique blend of fitness tips, mental health advice, and relatable vlogs captivates a diverse global audience.

