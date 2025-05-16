Where is Chuck Norris right now? What he is doing in 2025

Often hailed as one of the most iconic faces of ’90s action television, Chuck Norris’ legacy in martial arts and acting is legendary. After stepping back from the screen and reducing his public appearances, where is Chuck Norris right now in 2025?

Chuck Norris and his wife, Gena. Photo: @officialchucknorrispage on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Key takeaways

Chuck Norris is best known for his martial arts caree r and roles in Walker, Texas Ranger and Bruce Lee’s Way of the Dragon .

r and roles in and Bruce Lee’s . The actor, who turned 85 in March 2025, is set to appear in the upcoming action film Zombie Plane .

in March 2025, is set to appear in the upcoming action film . Despite speculation about Chuck Norris’ death, the Hollywood icon is alive and well, spending time privately with his wife, Gena O’Kelley.

spending time privately with his wife, Gena O’Kelley. Chuck Norris’ physique remains impressive as he prioritises health and fitness.

Profile summary

Real name Carlos Ray Norris Nickname Chuck Norris Gender Male Date of birth 10 March 1940 Age 85 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Ryan, Oklahoma, United States Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5’10" (178 cm) Weight 77 kg (170 lbs) Body measurements in inches 40-34-16 Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Blue Mother Wilma Scarberry Father Ray Dee Norris Siblings 2 Marital status Married Wife Gena O’Kelley Children 5 School North Torrance High School Profession Martial artist, actor, film producer, screenwriter, author Net worth $70 million Social media Instagram Facebook X (Twitter)

Where is Chuck Norris right now?

Since his hiatus, the actor has led a quiet life with his family, making a few public appearances. He stays connected with fans through posts on his social media pages.

On 10 March 2025, Chuck Norris celebrated his 85th birthday in Kauai, sharing a heartfelt post on Instagram:

It’s my 85th birthday today, and what better way to celebrate it than with a wonderful time here in Kauai? As I look back on my life, I’m so incredibly grateful for the remarkable adventures and wonderful people I’ve met along the way. Time may move quickly, but the moments we create together last a lifetime.

Facts about Chuck Norris. Photo: @officialchucknorrispage on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Original

What does Chuck Norris do now?

As Best Life reports, in addition to taking on his first major TV role in 12 years, the star is involved in several ventures. He promotes gym equipment for QVC, founded Kickstart Kids to teach karate, and co-launched a bottled water company with his wife, Gena.

Explaining the motivation behind the foundation on TotalGymDirect, he said:

I'm teaching the martial arts in the inner-city schools in the middle schools again using the martial art martial arts as a tool to help these kids develop the security and themselves that I lacked as a youngster and helping them believe in themselves that they can accomplish anything they want in their life if they're willing to pay the price.

Is Chuck Norris still acting?

According to his IMDb profile, the TV icon is still acting, having returned in 2024 with Agent Recon, his first major role in 12 years since The Expendables 2 (2012). He is also set to appear in the action-comedy Zombie Plane, portraying a fictionalised version of himself.

Though Chuck Norris retired from regular acting in 2005 after Walker, Texas Ranger: Trial by Fire and The Cutter, he has since made selective appearances, including roles in The Goldbergs (2015) and Hawaii Five-0 (2020).

Martial arts championship Chuck Norris. Photo: @officialchucknorrispage (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Why did Chuck Norris give up his career?

The action star stepped back from his career in 2013 to care for his wife after she suffered complications from gadolinium used in MRI scans.

In 2017, CBS News reported that they filed a $10 million lawsuit against 11 medical companies. He became her full-time caregiver before the suit was withdrawn in 2020.

Is Chuck Norris dead?

The martial arts legend is alive and well, though he has been the subject of several death hoaxes. In May 2025, false reports claimed he had passed away, but his representative promptly dismissed them as yet another baseless rumour.

Actor Chuck Norris and his wife, Gena O'Kelley, at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas. Photo: Sean Gardner/NASCAR

Source: Getty Images

Are Chuck Norris and his wife still together?

The Hollywood legend and his wife, Gena O’Kelley, are still happily together, having married on 28 November 1998. In November 2024, they celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary, which he marked with an Instagram post expressing gratitude:

Happy 26th wedding anniversary to my beautiful wife! You always fill my life with joy, love, and countless wonderful memories. I am so thankful and blessed to wake up next to the most incredible woman that God could have ever blessed me with. Every moment with you is indescribably precious to me. I love you, Gena. Forever and always.

How rich is Chuck Norris now / today?

As of 2025, Chuck Norris’ net worth is estimated at $70 million according to Celebrity Net Worth. He has built this wealth through decades of work as an actor, martial artist, author, and entrepreneur.

Chuck Norris spoke with the media before the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series AAA Texas 500 at Texas Motor Speedway. Photo: Sean Gardner/NASCAR

Source: Getty Images

Frequently asked questions

What is Chuck Norris’ height and weight? The 85-year-old actor stands 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) and weighs around 77 kg (170 lbs).

The 85-year-old actor stands 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) and weighs around 77 kg (170 lbs). Did Chuck Norris die? The action star is alive and well in 2025 despite recurring false death rumours and memes.

Where is Chuck Norris right now? The Hollywood icon enjoys a quieter life with his wife, Gena O’Kelley. He is also set to return in Zombie Plane, marking his second major film role after a 12-year break from acting.

