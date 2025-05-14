Rick Ross' net worth in 2025: The mansions, cars, and luxury lifestyle

As one of the most influential hip hop figures, Rick Ross’ net worth has soared in 2025, driven by music, business ventures, and bold investments. His extravagant lifestyle and unshakable mindset inspire many, built from persistence and belief. As he says:

I told myself I couldn't quit...You gotta believe in yourself and say I'm not stopping.

Rapper and businessman Rick Ross. Photo: @rickross on Faceboon (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Key takeaways

The hip-hop mogul’s empire is worth $150 million , built on hit albums, Maybach Music Group, and 30+ Wingstop franchises .

, built on hit albums, Maybach Music Group, and . Since 2006, he has earned over $90 million from 11 studio albums —all Billboard Top 10 hits—including Port of Miami and Teflon Don.

from —all Billboard Top 10 hits—including Port of Miami and Teflon Don. Ross’ 322-acre Georgia estate , The Promise Land, bought in 2014 for $6 million , features 109 rooms and is now valued at $30 million .

, The Promise Land, bought in 2014 for , features and is now . In 2023, he acquired a $19.5 million Gulfstream G550 jet, joining a luxury fleet of 100+ high-end cars in his collection.

Profile summary

Full name William Leonard Roberts II Nickname Rick Ross Gender Male Date of birth 28 January 1976 Age 49 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Clarksdale, Mississippi, USA Current residence Fayetteville, Georgia, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5'11" (180 cm) Weight 100 kg (220 lbs) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Tommie Roberts Father William Leonard Roberts Sr. Siblings 1 Relationship status Single Children 5 School Miami Carol City Senior High School University Albany State University Profession Rapper, songwriter, record executive, entrepreneur Social media Instagram Facebook X(Twitter)

What is Rick Ross' net worth in 2025?

According to The Richest and Celebrity Net Worth, the rap mogul's fortune is estimated at $150 million, placing him among the richest rappers globally.

In 2023, a Forbes blogger highlighted his claim of spending $100 million in six months, a bold statement that suggests Rick Ross' real net worth may exceed published estimates. While the numbers speak volumes, he shared the mindset behind his success in an interview with Business Insider, saying:

The most important question I get asked is, 'How did you put yourself in a position to become so wealthy?' And I always go back to the idea that you have to do it one day at a time. The most valuable asset you will ever be in control of is time... So take advantage of every day to do something positive.

Facts about Rick Ross. Photo: @rickross on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Original

How did Rick Ross get so wealthy?

The music entrepreneur built wealth through chart-topping albums, business ventures, Wingstop franchises, and brand endorsements. Here is a breakdown of how these ventures became major income streams:

Music career and streaming

Since his debut, Port of Miami, in 2006, all 11 studio albums have charted in Billboard’s Top 10, earning millions from sales. His YouTube channel boasts almost four million subscribers and over two billion views, while Spotify streams provide consistent royalties.

Touring also adds significantly to Rick Ross' income, with nine shows scheduled for 2025, including in Milwaukee, Las Vegas, and Miami.

Inside Rick Ross' mansion in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Prince Williams/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Maybach Music Group (MMG)

Founded in 2009, the record label launched artists like Meek Mill, Wale, and Gunplay. It remains one of his core income streams, generating ongoing revenue through music sales, partnerships, and collaborations.

Luxury investments and endorsements

Rick Ross' endorsements include equity in Luc Belaire Rosé Champagne, Rap Snacks, and Checkers & Rally’s, along with high-profile deals with brands like Reebok. He has also partnered with Bumbu Rum and Ciroc.

Rick Ross' Wingstop franchises

As per Forbes, the artist owns over 30 Wingstop locations, each reportedly earning up to $200,000 annually. These holdings are estimated to generate around $1.2 million in annual after-tax income.

Merchandise and book publishing

His official merchandise store features branded apparel, accessories, and collectables, further boosting Rick Ross' business ventures. He has also authored two books: Hurricanes (2019) and The Perfect Day to Boss Up (2021), the latter landing on the New York Times Bestseller List.

Rick Ross' private residence, the Promise Land, in Fayetteville, Georgia. Photo: Julia Beverly

Source: Getty Images

How much did Rick Ross' house cost?

As Architectural Digest reports, in 2012, the Hustlin’ hitmaker purchased a 10,000-square-foot waterfront mansion in Fort Lauderdale for $5.2 million, selling it in 2016 for over $6 million.

In 2014, he bought a 54,000-square-foot mansion on 235 acres near Atlanta for $5.8 million, previously owned by Evander Holyfield. The home, the largest in Georgia, features 12 bedrooms and 21 bathrooms.

He added 87 acres to his estate in 2020, totalling 322 acres, dubbed The Promise Land. In 2023, he acquired Meek Mill’s mansion for $4.2 million and entered a contract for a $37 million mansion on Star Island, Miami.

How much is Rick Ross' private jet?

In 2023, the Richer Than I Ever Was artist acquired a 2012 Gulfstream G550 for $19.5 million. While SupercarBlondie notes the luxury jet’s market value is estimated at $35 million.

How many cars does Rick Ross have?

The rapper owns over 100 cars and bikes, featuring top-tier luxury brands. His annual Car & Bike Show at his Georgia estate highlights the finest in the Rick Ross car collection. According to Boss Hunting, standout models include:

Ferrari 488 Spider

Rolls-Royce Phantom

Bentley Continental Supersports

Lamborghini Urus

Maybach 57S

1960 Chevrolet Impala

Rick Ross posed with one of his cars and a jet. Photo: @rickross (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Frequently asked questions

What is Rick Ross’ age? The rapper was born on 28 January 1976, making him 49 years old in 2025.

The rapper was born on 28 January 1976, making him 49 years old in 2025. Who is Rick Ross’ wife? Though linked to several partners over the years, the artist has never married and remains publicly unattached as of 2025.

Though linked to several partners over the years, the artist has never married and remains publicly unattached as of 2025. Who are Rick Ross’ children? He has five children: Toie Roberts, William Roberts III, Berkeley Hermes, Billion Leonard, and Bliss Roberts, born from different relationships.

Through savvy business ventures and a relentless music career, Rick Ross' net worth reflects his lavish lifestyle. The rapper-businessman has thrived in entertainment, franchising, and investments, solidifying his place among hip-hop’s wealthiest figures.

