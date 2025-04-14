How Ben and Erin Napier's net worth reflects their HGTV success

Ben and Erin Napier's net worth reflects their journey from humble home renovators in Laurel, Mississippi, to HGTV stars and successful entrepreneurs. Their financial success stems from Home Town, spin-offs, and thriving businesses. But how much are they worth, and what is their salary per episode?

Ben and Erin Napier on Today show on November 16, 2022 (L). The couple at the 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena in 2022 (R). Photo: Nathan Congleton, Taylor Hill (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Home Town is Ben and Erin Napier’s primary income source, supplemented by multiple business ventures.

is Ben and Erin Napier’s primary income source, supplemented by They earn a substantial salary per episode from HGTV.

Their businesses, including Laurel Mercantile Co ., contribute significantly to their wealth.

., contribute significantly to their wealth. Their success extends beyond HGTV, with multiple spin-offs and brand partnerships.

Profile summary

Full name William Benjamin Napier Erin Suzanne Napier Date of birth 24 September 1983 30 August 1985 Age (as of April 2025) 41 years old 40 years old Zodiac sign Libra Virgo Place of birth Laurel, Mississippi, USA Laurel, Mississippi, USA Current residence Laurel, Mississippi, USA Laurel, Mississippi, USA Nationality American American Ethnicity White White Religion Christian Christian Height 6’6” (198 cm) 5’5” (165 cm) Weight 250 lbs (113 kg) 130 lbs (59 kg) Hair colour Brown Blonde Eye colour Blue Blue Father Wayne Napier Phil Rasberry Mother Bennie Napier Karen Rasberry Siblings Sam, Tom, Jesse Unknown Marital status Married Married Spouse Erin Napier Ben Napier Children 2 2 Profession Woodworker, TV personality, entrepreneur Designer, author, TV personality Social media Instagram X (Twitter) Instagram X (Twitter)

A closer look at Ben and Erin Napier's net worth in 2025

According to multiple sources, including The List, Closer Weekly, and Distractify, Ben and Erin Napier's combined net worth is estimated to be $5 million in 2025.

Their success stems from diverse revenue streams, including television contracts, branded merchandise, product licensing, and book deals.

Ben and Erin Napier outside their business, Laurel Merchantile Co., in Laurel, MSS. Photo: Meggan Haller/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

The business behind Ben’s handcrafted empire

Apart from television, his income stems from his woodworking brand, Scotsman Co., and public speaking engagements. He also produces handcrafted furniture and is known for his large-scale carpentry builds featured on TV and in national retail partnerships.

How Erin blends storytelling, design, and entrepreneurship

Erin Napier has made her mark through design, authorship, and her growing influence as a lifestyle icon. She has authored bestselling books like The Lantern House and Make Something Good Today, while her portfolio of brand endorsements continues to expand.

Hometown HGTV: The launchpad of their empire

Home Town, which premiered in 2016, introduced Erin and Ben Napier to a global audience and quickly became one of HGTV’s standout successes. The show gave new life to the network with its heartfelt stories, thoughtful design, and focus on helping communities.

Ben and Erin stand outside one of their completed project in Laurel, Mississippi (L). The couple photographed the set of Home Town in January 2021. Photo: @scotsman.co, @erinapier (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

The show's popularity led to spin-offs and massive merchandise interest, with episodes now streaming globally on platforms like Max and Discovery+.

According to Variety, Home Town has been renewed for more seasons, ensuring ongoing visibility and income for the Napiers. HGTV’s Head of Content, Loren Ruch, shared the following about the new deal,

Our collaboration with Ben and Erin has led to ‘Home Town’s’ popularity with our key audiences and strong ratings performance every season.

He added,

This new deal will ensure fans get more of what they love about the series, which is the Napiers’ charming relationship dynamic and passion for designing beautiful family homes in their small town.

Inside Ben and Erin Napier's house

The couple lives in a beautifully restored 1925 craftsman home in Laurel, often featured on Home Town. They also own a country farmhouse, a getaway built for their family’s privacy and reflection.

Ben and Erin Napier's sitting on the doorsteps and in the house. Photo: @scotsman.co, @erinapier (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Their homes reflect their classic Southern design aesthetic and are filled with American-made decor from their Laurel Mercantile Co., which fans can shop for similar styles.

FAQs

What is Ben Napier’s profession?

Ben is a carpenter and TV host, known for his woodworking skills on Home Town.

How did Ben and Erin Napier get famous?

They gained fame through HGTV’s Home Town, which showcases their home renovations in Laurel, Mississippi.

How much do Ben and Erin Napier make per episode?

While there is no official figure for Ben and Erin’s pay, Business Insider estimated that a well-known HGTV couple earned around $30,000 per episode in 2019, placing them among the highest-paid TV stars on the network.

Do Ben and Erin Napier own Laurel Mercantile Co.?

Yes, they co-own the store, which sells handmade goods and contributes to their income.

Ben and Erin Napier owns Laurel Mercantile Co. Photo: @laurelmercantile on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

How many children do Ben and Erin Napier have?

They have two daughters, Helen and Mae.

Ben and Erin Napier's net worth reflects their authenticity, talent, and smart business acumen. Their journey from small-town fixers to television powerhouses shows that fame paired with purpose can lead to lasting financial and cultural impact.

READ ALSO: Breaking down Ms. Rachel's net worth: Income from YouTube, Netflix, and more

Briefly.co.za also published an article about Ms. Rachel's net worth and how she has amassed a substantial fortune. Rachel transformed from a preschool teacher to a YouTube sensation with her "Songs for Littles" channel.

Ms. Rachel's net worth continues to rise, fuelled by her engaging digital content, strategic brand partnerships, and expanding business ventures. Dive into how her online empire is captivating millions of families and reshaping early childhood education.

Source: Briefly News