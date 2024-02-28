Ms. Rachel's net worth: Music teacher turned YouTube millionaire

Ms. Rachel, whose full name is Rachael Griffin Accurso, is a preschool teacher, songwriter, musician, and YouTuber. She became famous for impacting children globally with her channel, Ms Rachel - Toddler Learning Videos. In the channel, she publishes videos that help children learn letters, numbers, animal sounds, colours, and more. Discover Ms. Rachel's net worth and how she made her fortunes.

Ms. Rachel is a preschool teacher turned YouTube sensation and is best known for her educational video series. She uses music to make language learning more fun. So, how much money does Miss Rachel make?

Ms. Rachel's profile summary and bio

Real name Rachel Griffin Accurso Known as Ms. Rachel Gender Female Date of birth November 8, 1980 Age 43 years (in 2024) Birthplace Biddeford, Maine Country United States of America Religion Christianity Zodiac sign Scorpion Height 5 feet 6 inches Weight 60kg (Approx) Eye colour Brown Hair colour Blonde Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Spouse Aron Accurso Parents Mary Griffin and John Accurso Profession Teacher, YouTuber & Internet Celebrity Social media Instagram (X) Twitter TikTok YouTube Net worth $6.5 million to $12 million

How old is Ms. Rachel?

Ms. Rachel (age 43 years in 2024) was born in Biddeford, Maine, on November 8, 1980. She was raised in a musical family, where her father was a choir director and her mother was a pianist.

Ms. Rachel's education

Ms. Rachel attended Sanford High School, where she was part of the school choir and played flute in the school band. After high school, she enrolled at the University of South Maine. Rachel later earned her master's degree in music education from New York University.

Who is Ms. Rachel's husband?

Her husband is Aron Accurso, a composer, arranger, and music director known for his work in musical theatre. He has contributed to several Broadway productions, including Aladdin and A Bronx Tale. Accurso is recognized for his talent in creating music and arrangements that enhance theatrical performances.

Who are Ms. Rachel's children?

Rachel and her husband, Aron, are blessed with two children. Their firstborn, Thomas Johnson, was born in 2019. Their second child was born in 2022.

What is Ms. Rachel's net worth?

According to CAknowledge, The Mirror, and Celebrity Net Worth, the YouTuber's net worth ranges from $6.5 million to $12 million. She earns income from her channel, which has over 110 videos.

How does Ms. Rachel make money?

Rachel earns through brand endorsements or by commission-based sales of toys and merchandise. She has collaborated with numerous companies, including Huggies, Little Passports, Amazon, and Target. She also receives a substantial monthly income from YouTube, going by the increasing number of subscribers and viewers on her channel.

Miss Rachel's house

The YouTube star reportedly purchased a $7 million luxurious villa in the leafy suburbs of New York. She previously shot her videos in her two-bedroom apartment. Her new villa boasts a sprawling 10,000 square feet living space, seven bathrooms, five bedrooms, and many luxurious amenities.

Miss Rachel's car collection

Before she gained fame, the YouTuber owned a Toyota Camry, and after she gained fame, she upgraded to a sleek Audi A4. Her other posh cars include a Mercedes-Benz GLE, Range Rover Sport and a Lamborghini Urus.

What does Miss Rachel do for a living?

Ms. Rachel dreamed of becoming a musician and relocated to New York City to pursue her dreams. She found her niche in pop music, songwriting and musical theatre and began releasing her music and shooting videos.

Teacher

Previously, she was a music teacher in a public school in New York City. It was while teaching that she realized the power music had over her.

YouTube channel

Her YouTube channel, Ms Rachel - Toddler Learning Videos, was inspired by her son, who had delayed speech, and she had to look for ways to make him catch up. After lacking platforms for her son to use, she created one for her son and other children struggling with speech.

The channel was created in 2019 and has over 8.5 million subscribers and over 3 billion views. Alongside her cast, which includes her husband, Broadway composer Aron, Rachael uses songs designed to encourage movement, listening skills, and social-emotional growth.

Rachel can be seen in some videos trying to engage kids with questions and singing songs like Wheels on the Bus. She also teams up with Jules Hoffman, a singer and songwriter.

Philanthropic work

Ms. Rachel is also a philanthropist and has donated millions of dollars to charitable organizations that support children. She is also an active advocate for early childhood development.

Quick facts about Ms. Rachel

Her husband is Aron Accurso.

She was born on November 8, 1980.

She grew up in Maine.

She is a qualified teacher.

Ms. Rachel's son inspired Toddler Learning Videos.

She combines music, art, movement, and learning.

She speaks to kids in a way they will understand.

Her iconic outfit was born out of necessity and fun.

She collaborates with other famous YouTubers and children entertainers.

Above is all we know about Ms. Rachel's net worth and personal life. She became famous for her YouTube channel, making videos related to children. Her extensive wealth comes from her hard work and dedication to her craft.

