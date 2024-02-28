Meet Aron Accurso, Ms Rachel's husband and a musical genius

Ms Rachel’s husband, Aron Accurso, has been unveiled as an instrumental support system in her chosen career as a teacher and YouTuber. He has also been shown to be a significant source of inspiration for several movie directors and artists who value the originality of creativity. Consequently, his life and endeavours have been of interest to many.

Aron Accurso and his wife, Ms Rachel, smiling before the camera. Photo: @msrachelforlittles on Instagram (modified by author)

From his early days in Denver, Colorado, to his current role as a renowned composer and music director in New York City, Aron Accurso's journey is as inspiring as it is impressive. Known for adding melody to Miss Rachel's world, he excels in different areas of music and plays musical instruments.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Aron Accurso Nickname Ms Rachel's husband Gender Male Date of birth 26 February 1979 Age 45 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Denver, Colorado, United States of America Current residence New York City, New York, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5'10" (178 cm) Weight 137 lbs (62 kg) Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Mother Tanya L. Accurso Father Frank J. Accurso Siblings Joseph and David Marital status Married Wife Rachel Griffin-Accurso Children Two Education St. Olaf College Profession Music director, pianist, composer, conductor Net worth $5–14 million Social media field Instagram

Who is Miss Rachel's husband?

Miss Rachel's husband's name, Aron Accurso, is more than just a name in the world of musical arts; he is considered a musical genius and a creative force. The husband is also behind the success of Miss Rachel's YouTube channel.

Aron Accurso grew up in a household filled with music and creativity. His parents, Frank J and Tanya L Accurso, were middle-class Americans and instilled in him a love for the arts from a young age. Alongside his two brothers, Joseph and David, Aron discovered his passion for music.

What is Aron Accurso's age?

He is 45 years old. Aron Accurso's birthday is on February 26, as he was born on 26 February 1979 in Denver, Colorado.

Fast facts on Aron Accurso. Photo: Ben Hider on Getty Images (modified by author)

Aron Accurso's education

Aron attended elementary and secondary school in his hometown of Denver before continuing his musical journey at St. Olaf College, a private arts college in Northfield, Minnesota. He earned a Bachelor of Arts (B.A) degree with a major in Music Theory and Composition there.

During his time at St. Olaf, the music guru was actively involved in musical ensembles, including the renowned St. Olaf Choir and The Limestones. His involvement in theatre productions and his training in the BMI Workshop further honed his skills as a composer and music director.

Career and accomplishments

Aron Accurso's professional career is a testament to his versatility and talent. As an associate music director at Aladdin on Broadway, his contributions to popular Broadway productions such as Nice Work If You Can Get It, Sister Act, The Little Mermaid, and Billy Elliot have garnered widespread acclaim.

He also delved into musical composition, creating captivating pieces that resonate with audiences worldwide. His musicals, including The Dogs of Pripyat, We Have Apples, and Seeing Red with Joey Mazzarino, have received critical acclaim and won prestigious awards such as the Jerry Bock Award and the Weston New Musical Award.

Together with his wife, Ms. Rachel, they have created a successful YouTube channel to foster early childhood development through music and play. Aron's expertise as a composer and pianist adds depth and richness to the channel's content.

Is Ms Rachel married?

Yes, she is married to a musical composer. They tied the knot on 23 July 2016. Since they married, they share two children, including Thomas. His wife left her teaching career to focus on caring for their first child, who suffered a speech delay and did not utter his first word until he was around two years old.

Physical appearance and body measurement

Aron Accurso's height is around five feet and 10 inches, while he weighs an average of 137 pounds. The music composer and husband of Ms. Rachel has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Aron Accurso and his wife, Ms Rachel, at the Room To Grow's 25th Anniversary Gala in New York City. Photo: John Nacion/Variety

How much is Aron Accurso worth?

According to Digital Ocean, Person Worth, and Actual Net Worth, Aron Accurso's net worth ranges between $5 million and $14 million. This financial status is thanks to his successful career directing and composing music and playing the piano.

His wife has a net value ranging between $8 million and $10 million, according to The Mirror and Distractify.

Despite the demands of their respective careers, Miss Rachel's husband, Aron Accurso, prioritises family time and cherishes the moments spent with his family. His shared passion for music and education with his wife is the foundation of their relationship, fueling their collaborative efforts both on and off the stage.

