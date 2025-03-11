A look at Bow Wow's net worth: How rich is Shad Moss now?

Despite being in the entertainment industry since he was 13, Bow Wow's net worth is significantly low. The rapper once shared how hard it is sometimes to make money off music, saying:

Although most people think you instantly become rich after signing to a label, this is not the case. Some artists have sold millions of records, but they still do not have a dollar in their bank account.

Bow Wow at The Gathering Spot in 2023 (L). The rapper at the 2023 BET Awards (R). Photo: Paras Griffin (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Bow Wow was discovered by rapper Snoop Dogg .

was discovered by rapper . He reportedly earned $774,000 from his third album, Unleashed .

from his third album, . The hip-hop star purportedly had his $220,000 Ferrari repossessed.

repossessed. He has over 3 million monthly listeners on Spotify as of March 2025.

Bow Wow's profile summary

Full name Shad Gregory Moss Famous as Bow Wow, Kid Gangsta Gender Male Date of birth 9 March 1987 Age 38 years old (2025) Zodiac sign Pisces Birthplace Columbus, Ohio, USA Current residence Atlanta, Georgia, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Height 5'7" (170 cm) Weight 67 kg (148 lbs) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexual orientation Straight Marital status In a relationship (Rumoured) Partner Jade Pinkett Children 2 Parents Teresa Rena Caldwell and Alfonso Preston Moss Half-siblings 2 Profession Songwriter, rapper, actor, TV presenter Years active 1993-present Social media Instagram X (Twitter) Facebook

Insights into Bow Wow's net worth in 2025

According to Celebrity Net Worth and Wealthy Gorilla, Shad Moss is worth $1.5 million. He has amassed this wealth from his musical, acting and entrepreneurial endeavours. In a March 2012 interview, Bow Wow revealed why he decided to diversify his income streams, stating:

Rap money is fast money, but you have to keep doing it to make a fortune. A single acting role might earn you millions, but it could take time before you bag another gig.

Rapper Bow Wow during B2K's Millennium Tour at State Farm Arena in 2019. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Original

Bow Wow has sold over 10 million records

Under the stage name Kid Gangsta, Moss began rapping at age six. When he met Snoop Dogg in 1993, he changed his nickname to Lil Bow Wow. In 1998, at 11, the budding rapper signed with Jermaine Dupri's So So Def Recordings.

At 13, his debut studio album, Beware of Dog, peaked at number 10 on the Billboard 200. According to TheRichest, Bow Wow's earnings from this album were $2,810,000. Throughout his career, Shad has released seven studio albums and eight mixtapes.

He has worked with renowned artists such as Soulja Boy, Lil Wayne, Omarion, and Ciara, among others. On 7 August 2016, Moss announced his retirement from rapping via a tweet that read:

I have amassed over 20 million off rap. Why be greedy? I happy with my accomplishments. I made it to the White House.

Bow Wow during the BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center in 2023. Photo: Aaron J. Thornton

Source: Getty Images

Exploring Bow Wow's acting ventures

Shad Moss made his acting debut, portraying Calvin Cambridge in Like Mike. In 2004, he starred in Johnson Family Vacation alongside stand-up comedian Cedric the Entertainer. Below are some of Bow Wow's other acting credits:

Roll Bounce (2005)

(2005) Smallville (2006)

(2006) Entourage (2008)

(2008) The Family Tree (2011)

(2011) Ridiculousness (2019)

Bow Wow launched his career as a television personality at 26

Shad became the host for BET's 106 & Park in October 2013. However, despite the show's large viewership, it was cancelled in 2014. Two years later, the artist began hosting Hit Network's RnB Friday Night.

Rapper Bow Wow during the 2024 game between the Phoenix Suns and Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Venturing in the fashion and hotel industry

In 2018, the rapper partnered with Red By Kiss and launched a new line of luxury durags. During a February 2024 interview with The Art of Dialogue, he shared how this business contributed to his financial success, saying:

The durag business is not too crowded. I get a percentage off every sale because my image really pushes the product.

In 2024, Moss opened a new restaurant in Atlanta called Prime on Peachtree.

Bow Wow's financial issues and legal woes

In 2011, TMZ reported that the Like You hitmaker owed the IRS $91,105. His $200,000 Bentley had also reportedly been repossessed, and he owed a luxury car leasing company $280,000.

The same year, Bow Wow admitted to fathering a child (Shai) with ex-partner Joie Chavis. The following year, a court ordered him to pay $11,500 in back child support and $3,000 monthly after he claimed to only have $1,500 in his account.

Shad also revealed he was making $4,000 monthly. He was released on an $8,000 signature bond in 2019 after a fight with a woman.

Bow Wow at the Bow Wow X Red By Kiss Launch in 2018. Photo: Mark Sagliocco

Source: Getty Images

FAQs

Shad Gregory Moss competed in the third season of The Masked Singer in 2020. Below are some frequently asked questions about the artist:

How old is Bow Wow?

The Bounce With Me star (38 as of 2025) was born on 9 March 1987 in Columbus, Ohio, USA. His parents, Teresa Caldwell and Alfonso Preston, separated when he was young, and his mom remarried Rodney Caldwell. Shad has two step-siblings, Jasarah and Erica Caldwell.

Who is Bow Wow's wife?

Moss is unmarried. However, he had previously been engaged to American actress and singer Erica Mena.

Does Bow Wow have children?

The songwriter has two kids. Bow Wow's daughter, Shai Moss, was born on 27 April 2011. He welcomed his son, Stone Moss, with model Olivia Sky in September 2020.

Where does Bow Wow live now?

Bow Wow's house is located in Atlanta. He reportedly lives in the 8-bedroom mansion with his mother.

Shad and his mother at the 2023 Black Music Moguls Brunch (L). The rapper and his child, Shai, at the TCL Chinese Theatre in 2021 (R). Photo: Paras Griffin, Rich Fury (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

While speaking to People in December 2020, the rapper revealed the main reason why he still lives with his mom.

The house is too big, so it just makes sense. I also want to make sure she is forever comfortable.

Bow Wow's net worth is lower compared to that of other icons that have been in the game as long as he has. Issues ranging from financial mismanagement to legal troubles have significantly drained his bank account.

