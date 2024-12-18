Snoop Dogg's net worth in 2024: luxury living and business success

Snoop Dogg, real name Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., is a legendary rapper and cultural icon with a career spanning over three decades. He has successfully expanded his influence beyond music into various business ventures. Snoop Dogg's net worth in 2024 reflects his savvy investments.

Snoop Dogg at the 'Gladiator II Los Angeles premiere held at the TCL Chinese Theatre on November 18, 2024, in Los Angeles (L). Photo: Gilbert Flores/Michael Tullberg (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Snoop Dogg's business success is also attributed to his wife, Shante Broadus, who has been running things behind the scenes. In 2021, the rapper made her the official business manager to oversee his full investment portfolio.

Snoop Dogg's profile summary

Full name Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr. Other names Doggfather, Uncle Snoop Date of birth October 20, 1971 Age 53 years old in 2024 Birth sign Libra Place of birth Long Beach, California Nationality American Height 6 feet 4 inches (1.93 m/193 cm) Gender Male Marital status Married Wife Shante Broadus (1997 to date) Children Four, including Julian, Cori, Corde, and Cordell Broadus Parents Beverly Tate, Vernell Varnado Siblings Bing Worthington (brother) Profession Rapper, songwriter, producer, actor, entrepreneur, media personality Years active 1991 to date Social media Instagram X (Twitter) YouTube Facebook Website snoopdogg.com

Snoop Dogg's net worth

Although not yet a billionaire, the West Coast artist is estimated to be worth $160 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Beyond rapping, Snoop Dogg's wealth is attributed to his career as a singer-songwriter, producer, actor, media personality, and businessman.

Top 5 facts about rap icon Snoop Dogg. Photo: Nathan Congleton on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

How much money does Snoop Dogg make every year?

Uncle Snoop's annual earnings range between $8 million and $17 million. He made the following yearly income from 2007 to 2023 as per Celebrity Net Worth;

Year Earnings 2007 $17 million 2008 $16 million 2009 $11 million 2010 $15 million 2011 $14 million 2012 $9 million 2013 $10 million 2014 $10 million 2015 $10 million 2016 $13 million 2017 $16.5 million 2018 $15 million 2019 $15 million 2020 $8 million 2021 $9 million 2022 $11 million 2023 $10 million

Snoop Dogg's businesses

The rapper has launched several businesses that span several industries, including cannabis, food and beverage, digital media, entertainment, and pet products. While sharing about his criteria for choosing a venture to work with, Snoop told W Magazine in September 2021,

It's got to be fun, first. And if it's fun, I'm doing it. But then the second step is it's got to make funds. F-U-N-D-S. So, fun and funds. Put them two together, and we all the way live.

Here is a look at some of Snoop Dogg's companies;

Company Description Casa Verde Capital -He co-founded this venture capital firm in 2015 alongside Karan Wadhera, Ted Chung, and Guy King. -It focuses on investing in the cannabis industry and currently has an estimated value of at least $200 million, according to Tech Crunch Death Row Records -Snoop acquired it in February 2022 from MNRK Music Group. -Death Row was the rapper's debut label that helped launch his career. Merry Jane -Snoop and entrepreneur Ted Chung launched Merry Jane in 2015. -It is a cannabis-focused digital media platform that provides editorial content. -Merry Jane is backed by his venture capital firm Casa Verde Capital. Indoggo Gin -He launched this flavoured gin brand in 2020 in partnership with Keenan Towns and March Weisberg of Trusted Spirits and Prestige Beverage Group. Leafs by Snoop -The rapper launched this brand in November 2015 to offer a variety of cannabis products, including flowers and edibles. Snoopify App -In 2013, the rapper launched this mobile photo editing app to allow users to decorate their photos with Snoop-inspired graphics, stickers, and effects Snoopadelic Films (formerly Doggfather Ent.) -The rapper established this film production company in 2005 -Some of its notable productions include Hood of Horror (2006), Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party (2016), and Snoop Dogg Presents The Joker's Wild (2018). Snoop Doggie Doggs -The rapper launched this pet accessory brand in 2018 in partnership with SMAC Entertainment and Little Earth Productions. -It offers a wide range of pet products, including apparel, toys, bowls, and leashes. Broadus Foods -He co-established this food product company in 2022 with Master P. -The company's focus is on breakfast items. Still G.I.N -This gin brand is one of the latest Snoop Dogg companies. He co-founded it in October 2024 with Dr. Dre Snoopermarket.com -The rapper created this online marketplace to offer a wide range of Snoop Dogg branded products, including apparel, home goods, and accessories.

What does Snoop Dogg invest in?

Snoop Dogg's investments are mainly in the tech industry. He was among the early private investors in Reddit and Robinhood in 2014. In 2019, Uncle Snoop expanded his portfolio to Europe when he invested in the Swedish online payment platform Klarna.

Snoop Dogg at the '1992' premiere held at Regal LA Live on August 27, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Mark Von Holden (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

How much did Snoop Dogg pay for Death Row?

The exact amount Snoop Dogg paid to acquire Death Row Records has not been publicly disclosed. The label, which was auctioned in 2009 for $18 million, is currently valued at $50 million, according to Billboard.

How much was Snoop Dogg paid to be in the Olympics?

Snoop Dogg's salary for the Olympics 2024 was allegedly $500,000 per day plus expenses, according to New York venture capitalist Henry L. McNamara. The rapper made more than $8.5 million throughout the entire duration of the Paris games.

Snoop Dogg's private jet

The rapper has a private jet, but specific details about the plane are not known. He has been seen on various occasions enjoying private air travel, often sharing moments with his family and friends on social media.

Snoop Dogg attends the Men's Park Final on day twelve of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Place de la Concorde on August 07, 2024, in Paris, France. Photo: Carl Recine (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Snoop Dogg cars

The Doggfather has an impressive car collection featuring both classic and modern vehicles. According to British GQ, he owns;

Pontiac Parisienne 'Lakers Edition' (1966)

Cadillac de Ville 'Brown Sugar' (1967)

Buick Riviera (1968)

Cadillac Coupe de Ville (1968)

Cadillac Snoop de Ville Lowrider (1974)

Snoop Chrysler 300C (2006)

Ford Mustang GT Funkmaster Flex Edition (2011)

Polaris Slingshot – The Batman (2015)

Tesla Model X (2017)

Snoop Dogg's house

The Drop It Like It's Hot hitmaker owns several real estate properties around California. He currently resides in a 3,808-square-foot mansion in Diamond Bar, California. He bought the four-bedroom house in 1998 for $720,000 and has renovated it over the years.

The rap icon also owns a 20,000-square-foot building in Inglewood, California, that houses his studios. In 2021, he purchased a 6-bedroom, 4-bathroom house in Douglasville, Georgia, for $458,000 but placed it back on the market in November 2024 for $575,000.

Snoop previously owned a Mediterranean-style, 6,527-square-foot mansion in Claremont, California. He purchased the 8-bedroom mansion in 1994 for $660,000 and sold it in 2007 for $1.83 million.

Snoop Dogg performs in Times Square on November 01, 2024, in New York City. Photo: James Devaney (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Snoop Dogg's net worth is expected to rise as he continues to innovate and expand his portfolio. The rapper is also into sports as a youth football coach and a WWE Hall of Fame celebrity inductee.

READ ALSO: Denzel Washington's net worth explained: Movies, businesses & more

Briefly.co.za shared a breakdown of Denzel Washington's net worth and earnings. He has consistently been one of the highest-paid Hollywood stars.

Denzel has been in show business since the 1970s. Check the article for more on how much he was paid for his major films like American Gangster and The Equalizer franchise.

Source: Briefly News