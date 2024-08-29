Jon Rahm's LIV contract breakdown and his earnings in 2024

When LIV Golf emerged in 2022, it shook the golf world with lucrative deals rivalling the PGA Tour. In December 2023, the Saudi-backed circuit made headlines by poaching former world No. 1 Jon Rahm. But what is Jon Rahm's LIV contract worth, and how does his 2024 earnings reflect the value of this high-stakes switch?

Jon Rahm on the 12th hole during Day Two of the Acciona Open de Espana presented by Madrid in Madrid, Spain. Photo: Stuart Franklin, Andrew Redington (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

According to Forbes' list of the world's highest-paid athletes in 2024, Jon Rahm ranks second with estimated earnings of $218 million. This surge in earnings is primarily due to the Spaniard's multi-million dollar switch. Here is a breakdown of Jon Rahm's contract and earnings in 2024.

Profile summary

Jon Rahm's LIV Golf contracts

According to ESPN, Jon Rahm's LIV golf contract amount is over $300 million, estimated to be worth up to $600 million. The deal was confirmed on 8 December 2023. In a tweet, he said the following:

I am proud to join @livgolf_league and be part of something new that is bringing growth to the sport. I have no doubt that this is a great opportunity for me and my family and am very excited for the future.

Fast facts on Jon Rahm. Photo: @foreplaypod on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Original

How much did Jon Rahm get from LIV?

According to The Telegraph, the Spaniard's LIV contract is worth over £450 million ($566.4 million), with £240 million ($302 million) paid upfront and the rest in bonuses. This does not include potential tournament prizes, such as a $4 million first prize and an $18 million championship bonus.

What is Jon Rahm's LIV contract length?

As The Sun noted, the Ryder Cup star's LIV contract extends for four and a half years, potentially lasting until 2028. It includes shares in the league, access to a private jet from the Saudi Royal Family, and a team of 10 personal assistants for round-the-clock support.

What are Jon Rahm's career earnings?

As of January 2024, Jon Rahm's contract earnings total approximately $77,234,383. Sportskeeda states this includes $51,546,651 from official tournaments, $1,620,000 from unofficial events, and $9,000,000 from the Player Impact Program. Here is a breakdown of his career earnings by year:

Year Earnings 2016 $1,004,035 2017 $6,230,748 2018 $3,992,678 2019 $6,672, 610 2020 $9,359,819 2021 $16,705,933 2022 $11,963,220 2023 $21,305,109 Total $77,234,151

What is Jon Rahm's salary?

From Rahm's LIV offer, his average salary is around $11 million annually based on his total career earnings of $77,234,151 as of January 2024. His earnings include substantial prize money from victories, such as $2.7 million from the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions.

How much does Jon Rahm make in endorsements?

According to Forbes, Jon Rahm's endorsements generate about $20 million annually. His notable deals include a two-year contract with Callaway Golf worth $12.6 million and a $1.7 million agreement with VistaJet.

The golfer with a trophy after winning during the final round of a U.S. Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego, California. Photo: Ezra Shaw

Source: Getty Images

Additional endorsements with Mercedes-Benz, Rolex, Santander Group, and other luxury brands further contribute to his significant off-course earnings.

Who has the highest-paid Liv golfers contract?

As per The Big Lead, Jon Rahm's LIV deal is the highest. It exceeds high sports contracts of other golfers, including Phil Mickelson's $200 million and Brooks Koepka's $130 million.

What is Jon Rahm's net worth?

According to Forbes, the Spanish golf superstar's net worth is approximately $218 million. His wealth significantly grew with his successful golfing career.

His status as a Mercedes-Benz ambassador is evident in his impressive car collection. His luxurious fleet includes a Mercedes G63 AMG ($179,000), a Mercedes SLS AMG ($249,888), and a Mercedes S-Class ($114,500), showcasing his affinity for high-end automobiles.

The golfer on the first green during the second round of the 123rd U.S. Open Championship at The Los Angeles Country Club. Photo: Harry How

Source: Getty Images

FAQS

Jon is one of the biggest names in golf, and his life has sparked controversy and curiosity. Here are the questions most fans ask and the best answers:

What is Jon Rahm's contract with LIV Golf? It is over $300 million and is estimated to be worth up to $600 million.

It is over $300 million and is estimated to be worth up to $600 million. How much does Jon Rahm make per year? His average salary is around $11 million annually based on his total career earnings of $77,234,151.

His average salary is around $11 million annually based on his total career earnings of $77,234,151. How much does Jon Rahm make per shot? According to Spreadex, he makes $2,196.11 per swing.

According to Spreadex, he makes $2,196.11 per swing. How many championships has Jon Rahm won? He has won 11 PGA Tour events, including two major championships: the 2021 U.S. Open and the 2023 Masters Tournament.

He has won 11 PGA Tour events, including two major championships: the 2021 U.S. Open and the 2023 Masters Tournament. Is Rahm going to LIV? The former world No. 1 announced his decision to join LIV in December 2023 for a reported $300 million.

The former world No. 1 announced his decision to join LIV in December 2023 for a reported $300 million. How long is Jon Rahm's contract with LIV Golf? It reportedly runs until 2028.

It reportedly runs until 2028. How many kids does Jon Rahm have? The golf superstar has two sons, Kepa and Eneko.

The golf superstar has two sons, Kepa and Eneko. Where does Jon Rahm live currently? He now lives in Scottsdale's Silverleaf neighbourhood. He purchased his new home for $10.05 million in 2020.

He now lives in Scottsdale's Silverleaf neighbourhood. He purchased his new home for $10.05 million in 2020. Is Jon Rahm's wife American? Kelley Cahill is American; she was born in Lake Oswego, Oregon, United States.

Kelley Cahill is American; she was born in Lake Oswego, Oregon, United States. Who is the richest golfer in the world in 2024? Rahm is reportedly the highest-earning golfer in the world, with an income of around $218 million.

Jon Rahm's LIV contract has set a new benchmark in golf. With the Spaniard's remarkable talent and LIV's financial support, he is set with substantial earnings.

