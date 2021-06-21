Jon Rahm: age, baby, wife, Masters, career, hole in one, net worth

Jon Rahm is a professional golfer, one of the best in the game. He has depicted consistency over the years and has made it to the top in the Official World Golf Ranking. While much is known about him regarding his achievement in golf, very little is known about his personal life. Therefore, his biography unpacks his life and how he rose to fame.

Jon Rahm's major wins.

Source: Instagram

Jon Rahm is currently topping the headlines after his astounding performance as the first Spaniard to capture America's national championship. His success came weeks after he was forced to withdraw from the Memorial golf tournament after testing positive for Covid-19. While the experience was a setback for him, he managed to reclaim his glory and set the bar so high.

Jon Rahm's profile summary

Full name: Jon Rahm Rodríguez

Jon Rahm Rodríguez Nickname: Rahmbo

Rahmbo Date of birth: 10th November 1994

10th November 1994 Zodiac sign: Scorpio

Scorpio Place of birth: Barrika, Basque Country, Spain

Barrika, Basque Country, Spain Parents: Edorta Rahm, Ángela Rodríguez

Edorta Rahm, Ángela Rodríguez Nationality: Spaniard

Spaniard Occupation: Professional golfer

Professional golfer Height: 1.88 m

1.88 m Weight: 100 kg

100 kg Marital status: Married

Married Spouse: Kelley Cahill

Kelley Cahill Children: 1

1 Residence: Scottsdale, Arizona, U.S.

Scottsdale, Arizona, U.S. College: Arizona State University

Arizona State University PGA Tour wins: 6

6 Instagram: @jonrahm

@jonrahm Twitter: @JonRahmpga

Jon Rahm's biography

Jon was passionate about golf from a young age. He polished his skills during his years in the university, and after completing his studies, he made his grand debut in professional golf. Less than a decade later, he has secured the top position in the game worldwide. He has competitively set records close to renowned figures like Tiger Woods. So, have you been wondering, where does Jon Rahm live? His biography reveals that and his rise in golf.

Jon Rahm's age

How old is Jon Rahm? He was born on 10th November 1994 in Barrika, Basque Country, Spain. Therefore, he will be turning twenty-seven in November 2021.

Jon Rahm's career

Jon Rahm's career.

Source: Instagram

He went to Arizona State University on a golf scholarship, where he obtained his Bachelor of Arts degree in communications. He won 11 golf tournaments and is second in history after Phil Mickelson. Phil Mickelson has a record of 16 wins.

Rahm made his debut in his professional career, and he played as a pro at the Quick Loans National. His performance at the Quick Loans Nationals earned him a spot at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied runner-up. He also gained enough points as a non-member for the PGA Tour in 2017.

In January 2017, Jon won the Farmers Insurance Open with a margin victory of 3. The commendable performance propelled his position in the Official World Golf Ranking to jump from 137 to 46. He also gained entry into The Players Championship, the PGA Tour, the World Golf Championships and Masters Tournament events.

He played in the WGC-Mexico Championship, his first World Golf Championships event, and finished two strokes behind the winner.

2018

In January 2018, Jon participated in the Sentry Tournament of Champions and finished in the second position. Later in the month, he secured his second PGA Tour victory after a sudden-death playoff with Andrew Landry. This was one of Jon Rahm's major wins, and it earned him the second position in the world ranking. He also won the Open de España on the European Tour. Finally, in December 2018, he won the limited-field Hero World Challenge tournament.

2019

In April 2019, Jon won the Zurich Classic of New Orleans on the PGA Tour. Then, in July, he won the Dubai Free Irish Open, while in October 2019, he won his second Open de España at Club de Campo in Madrid. Finally, in November 2019, he won the Race to Dubai title on the European Tour.

2020

Rahn won the Memorial Tournament in July 2020. The win propelled his Official World Golf Ranking to position to 1. After that, however, he was overtaken by Justin Thomas, who won the 2020-WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational. In August 2020, he won the BMW Championship in Illinois.

Jon Rahm's Callaway contract

On 4th January 2021, it was declared that Rodríguez had signed a multi-year contract with Callaway Golf Company. He plays the Callaway edges, prototype woods and irons, an Odyssey putter and a Callaway Chrome Soft X ball.

Jon Rahm in Masters

Why did Jon Rahm withdraw? Jon was at the peak of his career at the beginning of the month when he was forced to withdraw from the Memorial Golf Tournament. He had to walk away from a promising prize worth $1.4 million after Jon Rahm's Covid-19 results turned positive in the middle of the tournament in Muirfield Village.

Was Jon Rahm vaccinated? Even though he did not let the withdrawal change his attitude towards the game, Rahm wished he had been vaccinated sooner. He explained that he received the vaccine prior to the Memorial Tournament, although he was still within the 14-day window; hence, he was not considered fully vaccinated.

Jon Rahm in WITB

However, on 20th June 2021, the 26-year-old fiery golfer, whose temperament has blinded his ample talent, set the record as the first Spaniard to capture America's national championship. He had a pair of heart-stopping birdie putts in the 71st and 72nd holes. He won by one shot over perennial bridesmaid Louis Oosthuizen.

Rodríguez attributed his victory to positive thinking and affirmed that he did not resent anything or anyone. His first major title will return to him in the world golf ranking next week.

Jon Rahm's hole in one

In November 2020, Jon did what very few golfers have done. At the Masters, he skipped a ball across the pond at the 16th hole and nestled it into the cup. Jon Rahm's golf swing was majestic. At the time, he was the world's second-ranked player.

Jon Rahm's wife

Jon Rahm's wife. Photo: @jonrahm

Source: Instagram

Rahm resides in Arizona, and he has an American wife, Kelley. They have been together since 2016. Rahm and Kelley have recently welcomed their son.

Jon Rahm's baby

In April 2021, during the Masters Tournament, Rodríguez was in high spirits before the game. First, he revealed his son's name. However, he set the record straight that his son Kepa is not named after Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Jon Rahm's net worth

Jon Rahm is a professional golfer, and according to Celebrity Net Worth, his worth is approximately $16 million. Apart from making a dime from his career in golf, he is also a brand ambassador. Currently, he is the brand ambassador of Blue Yonder in Arizona.

At the age of twenty-six, Jon Rahm has accomplished so much in his golf career and as a father. He has beaten records that most golfers took forever to set.

